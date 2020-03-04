 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Man regrets not paying Ryanair's Don't Knock My Drink Out Of My Hand surcharge   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Greater Manchester, Manchester, Ryanair passenger claims, City fan Alan McTighe, Alcoholic beverage, armed police, Michael O'Leary, Manchester United F.C.  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the guy got banned from Ryanair for life? They should be really cruel and ban him from eating shiat and drinking piss, too.

/Poor guy
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they try to get you with the $18 pilot fee, don't pay it. Those planes basically fly themselves
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: So the guy got banned from Ryanair for life? They should be really cruel and ban him from eating shiat and drinking piss, too.

/Poor guy


Yeah, he might just live to 100, instead of to the scene of the crash.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, you paid like $60 or whatever for the bare-bones basic flight on the lowest-amenity airline to save a few bucks and SURPRISE SURPRISE you got your money's worth of how you were treated.

Sure they should've replaced the guy's drink, but he probably also should've just eaten the $10 for the second one after they refused and saved everyone a lot of trouble.

You can still be a dick when you're in the right... Also, don't be surprised when you go with the cheapest option and the quality of your purchase is really bad. Duh.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure you were calm and reasonable that 'all' you 'asked' for was a free drink

Those jowls don't exactly harrumph themselves you know.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This exact incident happens a thousand times a day at bars around the world but these assholes want to get the guy criminally charged.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, here I am because I refused to pay the Inside Airplane Fee on my last flight.
 
