(CNN)   This is called dedication to a bit   (cnn.com) divider line
30
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not gonna last.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a nice family. I didn't know there were inflatable llamas.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The llama is a quadruped which lives in big rivers like the Amazon. It has two ears, a heart, a forehead, and a beak for eating honey. But it is provided with fins for swimming.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internet fame. How much is that in bit coins?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the llama dance with the bride?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so.....the bride was out shown by a llama?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She was talking about her wedding, planning it, making plans almost as if it was going to happen the next day even though she wasn't dating anybody at the time," Mendl told CNN.

That marriage is not gonna last.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Did the llama dance with the bride?


Sure, they love dancing.  Never seen a dancing llama before?  How about with a tutu?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really kicks the llamas ass!
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Did the llama dance with the bride?


Was the music at the reception a Winamp playlist? That would really whip the llama's ass!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the first picture it appears she is about to eat the llama.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an idiot. Way to upstage the bride and groom.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, that's not gonna last.


It was her brother that brought the llama.

RIF
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

2wolves: In the first picture it appears she is about to eat the llama.


no.  it doesn't.  what an odd thing to say.
nor did it take home a bridesmaid.  fark is not your personal yadda llama.
even though it is clearly male: note the llamulke.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Internet fame. How much is that in bit coins?


Nothing. It pays in exposure
 
rummonkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I never get to use this.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Total dick move... but you gotta admit that is one Sharp Dressed Llama
*cue ZZ Top riff*
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's got that going for her, which is nice.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Did the llama dance with the bride?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Does the bride come with.... potatoes?
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did they have the "Llama" for dinner???
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rummonkey: [Fark user image 382x441] [View Full Size image _x_]

I never get to use this.


its so Zen!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
/untrustworthypoptarts.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
big hitter the Llama
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Her brother is a AW
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: The llama, named Shockey, stayed outside of the wedding hall on Sunday for about 30 minutes, taking pictures with guests.

Meh. He rented a llama and had it outside for a few minutes. If he was "dedicated to the bit", that llama would have been in the wedding party, shiatting up at the alter, then he would have gotten it drunk at the reception until it ran amok and and bit the groom's great aunt.

/mind you, llama bites can be nasty.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That awkward moment:
When your llama looks sharper-dressed than you.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: rummonkey: [Fark user image 382x441] [View Full Size image _x_]

I never get to use this.

its so Zen!


The gummy worms are my favorite part.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinink: bobobolinskii: Did the llama dance with the bride?

Was the music at the reception a Winamp playlist? That would really whip the llama's ass!


Winamp was so cool
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it dedication to a bit or does the subby not have sisters?
The look on her face is what every brother strives to accomplish.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to go her wedding either.
 
