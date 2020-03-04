 Skip to content
(Reuters)   The Kalashnikov Kids. New Russian TV comedy, or scary rifle contest?   (reuters.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"So if I press this I blow your head clean off?"
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In my state it's illegal for kids to handle automatic weapons. It was an obscure law, unknown even to the police officer running a gun show, until a kid shot himself with an Uzi.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In my state it's illegal for kids to handle automatic weapons. It was an obscure law, unknown even to the police officer running a gun show, until a kid shot himself with an Uzi.


In post-Soviet Russia, common sense gun control laws demand that all children be fully qualified to operate automatic weapons!

/dnrtfa
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MadMonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where I'm from, kids built thermonuclear devices.

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-​x​pm-1986-01-26-8601070254-story.html
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My grade school in Chicago had something like this in the 1960s.  Part of the Red Scare.  As we huddled under our desks in Duck and Cover mode, we'd assemble weapons, practice loading ammo in to clips (4 and a tracer.  Do it right.  Don't be a racer) build medical kits.

The kids at a neighboring school didn't take their responsibilities seriously and it showed when we annexed their playground, killed their student union and installed a puppet regime.  Peace was had but they lost playground privileges during the hour before and after lunch.  It was fair.  They had one of those cool tunnel slides.  That kind of tech can not be left in the hands of the weak.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw a guy yesterday wearing a t-shirt that said "AK-47: Forged from Freedom".

I didn't have the heart to tell him.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will end well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What do we have........Avccodo toast, oat milk, soy bla, bla, bla kids😟

Nice goin Merica! We're fooling ourselves!!!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Big deal it's an army cadet program. Lots of countries have them it's basically like a less lame version of scouts.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: I saw a guy yesterday wearing a t-shirt that said "AK-47: Forged from Freedom".

I didn't have the heart to tell him.


Stamped from Slavery
 
