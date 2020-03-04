 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Have you ever needed to lift a lamb over a wall, but not known how? Well, wonder no more
    PSA, shot  
271 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 2:17 AM



19 Comments
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Works for dead bodies, too.  Or so I'm told.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the inter-species lovin' that much better on the other side of the wall?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but you lift one lamb over a wall...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this Tornado talk has made me remember a time when a tornado hit near us in the early 80's.

We had a dairy farm adjacent to my childhood home at that time. And a tornado hit...it took down some trees near the house and on the lane leading to the house.

So, I'm walking and looking at the damage and hear this "Bleooppptleet' and think WTF...and I hear it again. Bleooppptleet. And I'm like WTF...and look up..and in the tree is a calf shelter.

There was a dairy farm adjacent to our property and up in the tree was Calf.  In a "Calf Shelter"
these are exactly like a cat carry on thingy. Except it has a calf in it going Bleooppptleet. (Cows and especially Calves do not go "Moo" ..it's kinda a sloppily Bleooppptleet thing)

Well, we call the fire dept and they bring a cherry picker out and some rope and lower it to the ground.
"well, I guess you don't get many calls for a cow stuck in a tree" my Dad says.
"Nope, this is a first me" says the fire man..and they look up at the tree a bit and nod knowingly and go on their way.
Bleooppptleet
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let Arby's deal with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll have to try that when I get a sheep.....but just in case will it work on goats??

Askin for a friend.
 
crinz83
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
those are the same instructions for making an origami lamb
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a lot easier with goats, apparently.
[Dopefish] Laddergoat aka What Is Wrong With This Guy?
Youtube ggB33d0BLcY
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm picturing this in my head and laughing my ass off. Great storytelling!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sweet, thanks!

This will be perfect for my research into greener grass.
 
frostus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, I could use this for my new Genesis / Pink Floyd cover album, "The Lamb Lies Down Over The Wall".
 
Al!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I appreciate your story, but I've been around cows my entire life, and while "moo" maybe isn't accurate, neither is "bleooppptleet."  I would describe it as "murrrrrrrrrrrrr" or "muhhhhhhhhhh," or, if distressed, add "eeeeee" to either of those.  I'm not saying that you're wrong, just that I've never heard a cow make that noise.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Releasing this information to the general public will only lead to a rise in livestock theft.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

But was it trying to fly?
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Al!:

This one is. I guess there's a seperate sound on the inhale. But, the cow is from NZ so that might be part of why it has an accent.

Cow Mooing - Cow Mooing Sounds Ⅱ
Youtube r6D6c5ywH7c
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I appreciate your story, but I've been around cows my entire life, and while "moo" maybe isn't accurate, neither is "bleooppptleet."  I would describe it as "murrrrrrrrrrrrr" or "muhhhhhhhhhh," or, if distressed, add "eeeeee" to either of those.  I'm not saying that you're wrong, just that I've never heard a cow make that noise.


Jesus.  I thought my grandparents were snoring in the next room.  "We don't snore!"
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrparks: Al!:

This one is. I guess there's a seperate sound on the inhale. But, the cow is from NZ so that might be part of why it has an accent.

[YouTube video: Cow Mooing - Cow Mooing Sounds Ⅱ]


Moooooo! Eh!
 
Report