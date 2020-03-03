 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Hi, CDC? I just flew into the USA from an area under a coronavirus travel warning, and I don't feel well. Maybe you should screen me? *checks Family Guy skin color chart* Nah, you're OK. Now hurry up, or you'll miss your connecting flight   (fox13news.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, Hillsborough County, Florida, Tampa International Airport, Tampa, Florida, US Airways, Southwest Airlines, sick woman, AirTran Airways, Tampa Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 3:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rather than going to a doctor or a hospital, or even postponing her return flight, she flew to NYC and called the CDC.

Absolutely no personal responsibility because, fark you I'll fly if I want to.

Well the CDC records calls so I'll wait to hear what was said.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I think we can agree that the current administration is going to do exactly the wrong thing in every situation, and there's no reason to believe that a global pandemic is any different.  Just keep your head down and hope he's out of office before he can do too much more damage.

...geez, listen to me.  It's amazing what you can get used to.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While South Korea tests 10,000+ people a day we've tested less than 500 people in TOTAL. This is dereliction of duty on a truly massive, grievous scale.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While she wants to remain anonymous, she said she's frustrated she wasn't taken seriously, sooner."

You started feeling sick while you were in Italy and you flew back anyway instead of going to a hospital there to be tested?  I think it's you who should have taken the situation more seriously sooner.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: "While she wants to remain anonymous, she said she's frustrated she wasn't taken seriously, sooner."

You started feeling sick while you were in Italy and you flew back anyway instead of going to a hospital there to be tested?  I think it's you who should have taken the situation more seriously sooner.


It's possible that both of them farked up.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: i ignore u: "While she wants to remain anonymous, she said she's frustrated she wasn't taken seriously, sooner."

You started feeling sick while you were in Italy and you flew back anyway instead of going to a hospital there to be tested?  I think it's you who should have taken the situation more seriously sooner.

It's possible that both of them farked up.


Both she and the CDC clearly did, but I don't see the CDC crying to the media about how unfairly they've been treated.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: While South Korea tests 10,000+ people a day we've tested less than 500 people in TOTAL. This is dereliction of duty on a truly massive, grievous scale.


BeSt HEaLthCarE SySTem In tHE woRlD!!!
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: holdmybones: i ignore u: "While she wants to remain anonymous, she said she's frustrated she wasn't taken seriously, sooner."

You started feeling sick while you were in Italy and you flew back anyway instead of going to a hospital there to be tested?  I think it's you who should have taken the situation more seriously sooner.

It's possible that both of them farked up.

Both she and the CDC clearly did, but I don't see the CDC crying to the media about how unfairly they've been treated.


That's Trump's job, and you're a hoax.
 
Brakeline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are planes still allowed to fly from Italy to USA?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but she's a woman. What does she know?

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/ma​g​azine/2020/01/womens-health-concerns-a​re-dismissed-more-studied-less-feature​/
 
Wobambo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
<yeahfarkingspreadit.jpg>
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if we had more government.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fusillade762: While South Korea tests 10,000+ people a day we've tested less than 500 people in TOTAL. This is dereliction of duty on a truly massive, grievous scale.


South Korea has universal healthcare, so everyone has a vested interest to stay on top of things like this.

Meanwhile Aetna/Premera/Anthem are private companies which don't want to spend a dime unless they absolutely have to, so things can fester undetected. Ignorance is bliss: if you don't test anyone, you don't have any cases to worry about.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: This wouldn't have happened if we had more government.


I agree.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Brakeline: Why are planes still allowed to fly from Italy to USA?


or Germany
or France
or Switzerland
or China
or Iran
or Australia
or South Korea
or anywhere in Scandinavia
or California
or Washington state
or...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: This wouldn't have happened if we had more government.


It's interesting how big corporations are simultaneously complaining that the government is incompetent and can't run anything worth a damn, and at the same time those 'much more efficient' companies complain that government agencies shouldn't be allowed to offer things like municipal internet services because corporations couldn't possibly compete with that.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: i ignore u: holdmybones: i ignore u: "While she wants to remain anonymous, she said she's frustrated she wasn't taken seriously, sooner."

You started feeling sick while you were in Italy and you flew back anyway instead of going to a hospital there to be tested?  I think it's you who should have taken the situation more seriously sooner.

It's possible that both of them farked up.

Both she and the CDC clearly did, but I don't see the CDC crying to the media about how unfairly they've been treated.

That's Trump's job, and you're a hoax.


No hoax!  No hoax!  You're the hoax!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't blame the CDC on this one. I'm willing to bet that there are a bunch of juvenile "It's less dangerous than the flu." types making prank calls to them.  Plus non pranksters who call if they happen to sneeze.  It's not their job to handle calls from some random member of the public.  They probably have a standard response of "See your doctor." and she decided that meant she was cleared to fly home and see her doctor.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Right?!??!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cant fault the CDC for not wanting to get involved with someone from Florida. There will never be a cure for that.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Sean VasDeferens: This wouldn't have happened if we had more government.

It's interesting how big corporations are simultaneously complaining that the government is incompetent and can't run anything worth a damn, and at the same time those 'much more efficient' companies complain that government agencies shouldn't be allowed to offer things like municipal internet services because corporations couldn't possibly compete with that.


Imagine you are a company that offers a quality service for $100.  You come across a city that offers a substandard service to its residents.  It costs the city $200 in tax revenue each time they perform the service, but residents receive it for free.  Residents don't want your service as the $100 for the increase in quality isn't worth it over the "free" option.  The city can't subcontract to you as they gave a 20 year contract to the mayor's brother.

You have a better and cheaper service, but you can't compete with the less efficient government service.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fusillade762: While South Korea tests 10,000+ people a day we've tested less than 500 people in TOTAL. This is dereliction of duty on a truly massive, grievous scale.


Butt Pence and Co. have prayed for 300 million plus Americans so it all evens out.

/typo? what typo.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Brakeline: Why are planes still allowed to fly from Italy to USA?


How else are they supposed to get there?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Cant fault the CDC for not wanting to get involved with someone from Florida. There will never be a cure for that.


Let me guess... you are a Bernie Sanders supporter, right?
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fusillade762: While South Korea tests 10,000+ people a day we've tested less than 500 people in TOTAL. This is dereliction of duty on a truly massive, grievous scale.


At a certain point, incompetence is indistinguishable from treason.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Brakeline: Why are planes still allowed to fly from Italy to USA?

How else are they supposed to get there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: fusillade762: While South Korea tests 10,000+ people a day we've tested less than 500 people in TOTAL. This is dereliction of duty on a truly massive, grievous scale.

Butt Pence and Co. have prayed for 300 million plus Americans so it all evens out.

/typo? what typo.


Eh...63 million or so.  The rest of us, they prayed for to burn.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I don't blame the CDC on this one. I'm willing to bet that there are a bunch of juvenile "It's less dangerous than the flu." types making prank calls to them.  Plus non pranksters who call if they happen to sneeze.  It's not their job to handle calls from some random member of the public.  They probably have a standard response of "See your doctor." and she decided that meant she was cleared to fly home and see her doctor.


I'm willing to bet they've also lost a lot of quality people since Nov. 2016.

Good people don't stay at a division the CEO tries to ax three years running.
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

i ignore u: holdmybones: i ignore u: "While she wants to remain anonymous, she said she's frustrated she wasn't taken seriously, sooner."

You started feeling sick while you were in Italy and you flew back anyway instead of going to a hospital there to be tested?  I think it's you who should have taken the situation more seriously sooner.

It's possible that both of them farked up.

Both she and the CDC clearly did, but I don't see the CDC crying to the media about how unfairly they've been treated.


I wouldn't be so quick to blame the CDC without knowing the details of the call. The CDC generally relies on local health care providers to deal with individual cases. Their CDC-INFO web page with their info phone number says: "CDC does not see patients, diagnose illness, provide treatment, prescribe medication, or refer to specialists. For emergencies, see your healthcare provider or go to an emergency room. If you are a healthcare provider, contact your state epidemiologist or local health department."

I mean they could say it more bluntly on their website and phone greeting, "If you're sick, DO NOT CALL US, call a health care provider or 911". I don't really know what else you'd expect other than saying "go to a doctor" a bunch of different ways. The people staffing the call center are presumably non-experts reading answers from a script. Calling the CDC seems kind of like calling the NHTSA when your brakes are squeaking...I mean yeah they have people who know about brakes, but they're still going to tell you to go to a mechanic.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report