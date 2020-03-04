 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   There's dumb, and then there's "charging a 10 year old with a felony for playing with a Nerf crossbow and causing a boomer to have a panic attack" dumb   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Kids these days spend all day inside on their phones!"
(kid goes outside to play)
"HELLO POLICE"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This type of thing os why the "OK boomer" meme got so popular.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OTOH, there are nerf guns now you could load with ball bearings and kill someone with
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zero.  Tolerance.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If have a boomer and they can not tell the difference between a nerf crossbow and a real crossbow in the hands of a child, then the solution is not to arrest the child, but to put the boomer into some kind of custodial hold to check them for cognitive impairment, because they sure as hell probably do not need to still be driving, handling their own finances, or voting.  They should have their license taken away, and their finances put onto a protective arrangement where they have to get approval to make significant and unexpected transactions, because you can bet that boomer will be giving all their money away to some TV preacher in the near future.
 
No-Class Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lol....'Murica
 
Don Gato
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This would be even more fun if someone had rear ended the truck when it stopped so abruptly.
 
pheed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the kid had only been playing with a real gun, he'd be fine.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dafuq?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And yet I bet he gets all misty-eyed at the Red Ryder Range Model 200-shot air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing which tells time.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: OTOH, there are nerf guns now you could load with ball bearings and kill someone with


I'm calling bullsh*t, you got a source for that or do I have to use 'OK Boomer' on you?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's dumb, and there's letting your obnoxious crotchfruit shoot nerf guns at random passers-by.

An n'er were a parent to be found.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wasn't the kid arrested for pointing a toy gun? It was his friend with the crossbow.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No harm caused by a fake weapon you say.

Animal House _ Flounder Scares Horse To Death
Youtube hRRRLApWOE0
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: lifeslammer: OTOH, there are nerf guns now you could load with ball bearings and kill someone with

I'm calling bullsh*t, you got a source for that or do I have to use 'OK Boomer' on you?


I used to load a pop gun with nails; when I experimented on the palm of my hand, it proved quite capable of penetrating flesh to an impressive depth.

/Oww
//Practical science can hurt
 
Bowen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Zero.  Tolerance.


The family almost certainly made the mistake of telling the cop "yes, he has an orange nerf crossbow and yes he pointed it at this guy's car."

My wife gives me grief, but I've already told my 9 year old that any questions from a cop other than "what is your name?" need to be answered with "I need to talk to my dad."
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x206]
Wasn't the kid arrested for pointing a toy gun? It was his friend with the crossbow.


Yes.  The defense mentioned in the article is that the toy gun had an orange tip, which is perhaps easily overlooked from a car, but strongly implies it is not a Nerf anything.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bowen: AngryDragon: Zero.  Tolerance.

The family almost certainly made the mistake of telling the cop "yes, he has an orange nerf crossbow and yes he pointed it at this guy's car."

My wife gives me grief, but I've already told my 9 year old that any questions from a cop other than "what is your name?" need to be answered with "I need to talk to my dad."


Imagine the conversations people of color have to have with their children about the same stuff..
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NoahBuddy: Zeroth Law: lifeslammer: OTOH, there are nerf guns now you could load with ball bearings and kill someone with

I'm calling bullsh*t, you got a source for that or do I have to use 'OK Boomer' on you?

I used to load a pop gun with nails; when I experimented on the palm of my hand, it proved quite capable of penetrating flesh to an impressive depth.

/Oww
//Practical science can hurt


The ones I think the guy I quoted is referring to is the Rival series of toys that shoot round yellow pellets, they use motors and they are too weak for ball bearings of that size (about a half inch diameter). You could modify an older air-pressure driven nerf gun to fire a modified dart but for that amount of work you could just use a paintball gun to wreak havoc. tl:dr not happening.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

