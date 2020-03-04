 Skip to content
(GeekWire)   Popular online retailer offers free two day shipping on fomites when you spend $35 dollars or more   (geekwire.com)
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
everyone is going to get it.  time to get over that fact.

The 10-14 day infectious but no symptom part is how you beat Plague Inc on the fungi level. IIRC, one of them you have to de-evolve it until you hit 100% infected, then make it deadly

/off to buy four month supply of TP
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A friend of mine coughed at work yesterday and was told to work from home indefinitely.

*cough*
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to receive my Coronavirus quicker?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now people will panic and not buy stuff from Amazon?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was the guy in charge of loading boxes of hand sanitizer.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Covid-19 may behave like the Spanish Flu did-- go largely dormant in the spring and summer and come back in a much more deadly form in the fall.

I'm getting concerned about how this is going to impact the election, especially voter turnout.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Now people will panic and not buy stuff from Amazon?


Lol, probably.

Nobody knows how long CovID19 will survive on a counter top but other coronavirii they do know about can live 4-5 days.

Once again, Simpsons did it first.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: He was the guy in charge of loading boxes of hand sanitizer.


As a deputized member of the irony police:

[IllAllowIt.gif]
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: kittyhas1000legs: Now people will panic and not buy stuff from Amazon?

Lol, probably.

Nobody knows how long CovID19 will survive on a counter top but other coronavirii they do know about can live 4-5 days.

Once again, Simpsons did it first.


Ah, the sick employee worked at HQ.  I doubt they handled packages, and I admit I don't even know if they ship from HQ.  I would guess not.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Riche: Covid-19 may behave like the Spanish Flu did-- go largely dormant in the spring and summer and come back in a much more deadly form in the fall.

I'm getting concerned about how this is going to impact the election, especially voter turnout.


Dead people still vote.

/ most famously in Chicago, but don't rule it out
 
Malenfant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Now people will panic and not buy stuff from Amazon?


So far they've panicked and bought stuff from Amazon.
Hand sanitizer, and the 99% isopropyl you need to make your own, are all either sold out, or very nearly sold out.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: kittyhas1000legs: Now people will panic and not buy stuff from Amazon?

Lol, probably.

Nobody knows how long CovID19 will survive on a counter top but other coronavirii they do know about can live 4-5 days.

Once again, Simpsons did it first.

Ah, the sick employee worked at HQ.  I doubt they handled packages, and I admit I don't even know if they ship from HQ.  I would guess not.


Still, panicky people don't make logical decisions.  Look at the run on toilet paper.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Riche: Covid-19 may behave like the Spanish Flu did-- go largely dormant in the spring and summer and come back in a much more deadly form in the fall.

I'm getting concerned about how this is going to impact the election, especially voter turnout.


My state has gone to all mail-in ballots, including for primaries (which were yesterday). Which seems to be great, turnout has grown, engagement has grown anecdotally among people I've talked to. Security appears to be very good - certainly more trustworthy than a closed-source computer based machine. There are still drop-offs where there were previously big polling places, and election day those near me have had adhoc drive-through setups that do involve some human contact. It sounds like this has grown in other places too - maybe there is time for other states to advance further for this November. But I assume it's already cutting it close for significant change this year.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm thinking if it was a guy and he worked at HQ there will be no need to worry about him coming in contact with others. Not sure of the proper stereotype for women in tech.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Riche: Covid-19 may behave like the Spanish Flu did-- go largely dormant in the spring and summer and come back in a much more deadly form in the fall.

I'm getting concerned about how this is going to impact the election, especially voter turnout.

My state has gone to all mail-in ballots, including for primaries (which were yesterday). Which seems to be great, turnout has grown, engagement has grown anecdotally among people I've talked to. Security appears to be very good - certainly more trustworthy than a closed-source computer based machine. There are still drop-offs where there were previously big polling places, and election day those near me have had adhoc drive-through setups that do involve some human contact. It sounds like this has grown in other places too - maybe there is time for other states to advance further for this November. But I assume it's already cutting it close for significant change this year.


What happens if you've mailed it in and your candidate of choice drops out a day or two before the primary?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: kittyhas1000legs: Now people will panic and not buy stuff from Amazon?

Lol, probably.

Nobody knows how long CovID19 will survive on a counter top but other coronavirii they do know about can live 4-5 days.

Once again, Simpsons did it first.

Ah, the sick employee worked at HQ.  I doubt they handled packages, and I admit I don't even know if they ship from HQ.  I would guess not.

Still, panicky people don't make logical decisions.  Look at the run on toilet paper.


No kidding.

I went shopping last night.  TP aisle was devastated but they had some left.  Rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer gone.  Dried bean section was almost empty (Im thinking that has to do with the large Mexican population here).  Canned goods section was raped.  Bleach section as well, although they still had some 1/2 gallon bottles (and I was out, dammit).  Ramen noodle section almost empty.

I admit I stocked up a lot more than usual in case things get nuttier, which I think will happen within the next couple of weeks.
 
