(CNBC)   Good news everybody. It looks like that 2 percent death rate they were talking about earlier for Coronavirus isn't correct. It's more like 3.4 percent. Wait   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Scary, Influenza, World Health Organization, World health officials, mortality rate, Epidemiology, seasonal flu, press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's just like a cold folks.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich


Americans are also significantly less healthy in general.

/COVID-19 is deadlier for people with preexisting conditions.
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
double it. More like 7%.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: depending on the quality of the health-care system


and general sanitation behaviour
 
Mexican Beer Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, I'm coming for you!

It's going to be especially easy in America because of your utterly screwed up healthcare system.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's really 33%?
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as gradual as the Bill Burr cruise ship plan for population relief, but the sheer numbers are quite impressive.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So it's really 33%?


Highest number I saw was a Chinese news outlet that put of much higher rates of infection in China than replaced them soon after with the numbers their government was reporting. Those numbers showed 14%.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: It's just like a cold folks.


...a cold blooded killer.

MWAHAHAHAHA
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: waxbeans: So it's really 33%?

Highest number I saw was a Chinese news outlet that put of much higher rates of infection in China than replaced them soon after with the numbers their government was reporting. Those numbers showed 14%.


I'd say take the difference and round up to 24%.
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: fusillade762: the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich

Americans are also significantly less healthy in general.

/COVID-19 is deadlier for people with preexisting conditions.


Nancy says that the Vaccine should be "affordable". That's the joke

Pelosi:Corona Vaccine Should Be "Affordable". WTF?!?
Youtube bR-L3qObwLo
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File under: no shiat Sherlock.

The numbers from China--number dead divided by number of cases--worked out to 3.5%

I assumed those were innacurate, because they kept saying the rate was 2%, and who am I to question that?

In fact, 3.5% still seems low, unless EVERYONE who was infected in China is now either dead or recovered. Any cases still "pending" can only increase the death rate, not lower it.

But apparently, using global numbers, the estimate has been revised to almost exactly what the Chinese numbers hinted it several days ago.

--Hercule Poirot
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand nobody really knows how many total cases there are because some people just get the sniffles.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checklist

9 deaths in Washington.
Amazon employee infected
HuskyX gaming con March 5th
ECCC March 12th
Sakura con April 10th

Yeah, the Seattle area is going to be looking like Wuhan pretty soon.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Donnie ordered the CDC to have "flu shot" for this within a few weeks, and he said the number of virus cases is "going very substantially down, not up."

Best health care in the world!
 
erik-k
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

i ignore u: On the other hand nobody really knows how many total cases there are because some people just get the sniffles.


This is the "iceberg theory," that there is a large body of mild unreported cases that never get hospitalized, or tested, so that the true case fatality rate is much lower.

As the severity seems to be very correlated with age, it is possible that a lot of kids to early 30s imply a partial decrease in CFR, but as time goes by and the number of recovered-or-dead cases increases, it's becoming clear that there isn't *that* much of an iceberg.
 
zang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: It's just like a cold folks.


What percent of people with a cold report to the clinic to get officially counted?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

erik-k: i ignore u: On the other hand nobody really knows how many total cases there are because some people just get the sniffles.

This is the "iceberg theory," that there is a large body of mild unreported cases that never get hospitalized, or tested, so that the true case fatality rate is much lower.

As the severity seems to be very correlated with age, it is possible that a lot of kids to early 30s imply a partial decrease in CFR, but as time goes by and the number of recovered-or-dead cases increases, it's becoming clear that there isn't *that* much of an iceberg.


The iceberg would  be people who are never confirmed and / or never show symptoms.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mortality rate of the Spanish Flu was 2 - 3% for comparison.
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm just loving all the BS gonin on right now........Yes I'm callin on the "Bull of Shat" here!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok I don't have a gif of a bull w/gun use your imagination on that please!
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yesterday's numbers...

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2

CFRis Case Fatality Rate (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDRis Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR(Deaths/[Deaths +Recoveries])*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: fusillade762: the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich

Americans are also significantly less healthy in general.

/COVID-19 is deadlier for people with preexisting conditions.


The US has 17 resolved cases, with 9 dead and 8 recovered. That gives us a 53% fatality rate.

/yes I know that 17 isn't a statistically significant sample size.
//We do have 125 infected though, so we should be getting a larger sample size soon.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The mortality rate of the "standard" flu has been close to .1%*, so the Covid-19 virus is about 3,000% deadlier.  But listen to Rush Limbaugh when he tells you that it's nothing more than the common cold, renamed and repackaged by the Democrats to hurt Trump's reelection chances.  And regardless how you feel, for God's sake don't you miss that next Trump rally - even if you're sick, be there to show your support!

*During the 2019 flu season, approximately 35,500,000 people caught the flu and 34,500 people died from it.  That works out to a .096% mortality rate.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: themindiswatching: fusillade762: the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich

Americans are also significantly less healthy in general.

/COVID-19 is deadlier for people with preexisting conditions.

The US has 17 resolved cases, with 9 dead and 8 recovered. That gives us a 53% fatality rate.

/yes I know that 17 isn't a statistically significant sample size.
//We do have 125 infected though, so we should be getting a larger sample size soon.


Yea, but Deaths/(Deaths+Recoveries) decreases over time at a decreasing rate.

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR(Deaths/[Deaths +Recoveries])*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lawboy87: The mortality rate of the "standard" flu has been close to .1%*, so the Covid-19 virus is about 3,000% deadlier.  But listen to Rush Limbaugh when he tells you that it's nothing more than the common cold, renamed and repackaged by the Democrats to hurt Trump's reelection chances.  And regardless how you feel, for God's sake don't you miss that next Trump rally - even if you're sick, be there to show your support!

*During the 2019 flu season, approximately 35,500,000 people caught the flu and 34,500 people died from it.  That works out to a .096% mortality rate.


If legal treatment of AIDS cases are any guide, deliberately spreading COVID-19 through a deliberate act can result in a criminal prosecution.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The figures from Iran and China are probably massively screwing with the mortality rate. It is highly likely that the number of people infected is being way underreported. No child has died yet and they seem to be showing mild if any symptoms. Italy and Iran are expected to have much higher rates of children infected than actually reported.

Whether they have been infected and recovered without notice will only be known from mass serological testing in future.

It seems to be highly infectious though. That's interesting.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: It's just like a cold folks.


This.  People die of common colds all the time.

Don't even get me started about gay fever.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: themindiswatching: fusillade762: the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich

Americans are also significantly less healthy in general.

/COVID-19 is deadlier for people with preexisting conditions.

The US has 17 resolved cases, with 9 dead and 8 recovered. That gives us a 53% fatality rate.

/yes I know that 17 isn't a statistically significant sample size.
//We do have 125 infected though, so we should be getting a larger sample size soon.


We've tested less than 500 people.  No farking way we know anywhere close to the actual scale in this country.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: optikeye: It's just like a cold folks.

This.  People die of common colds all the time.

Don't even get me started about gay fever.


That should be "hay" fever.  Which  is either the most unfortunate or awesome typo I've ever made.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hammettman: Mortality rate of the Spanish Flu was 2 - 3% for comparison.


The most terrifying thing about the Spanish Flu was that it could put a twentysomething the picture of health in the ground in a matter of hours. Sniffles at 10AM, last rites by 5PM.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In three months we will all be huddled in our dwellings afraid to go outside because Death stalks the streets.

/jeez, I hope not
//fark us all
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

themindiswatching: fusillade762: the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it's treated

Welp, Americans are screwed*

*the ones who aren't rich

Americans are also significantly less healthy in general.

/COVID-19 is deadlier for people with preexisting conditions.


And it is not like American health insurance companies regularly refuse to pay out because of 'pre-existing conditions', nor go out of their way to find them in patients.

Good job you're not in some socialist-medical dystopia, eh?!
 
