(NBC News)   911 dispatcher receives call asking for help for stroke victim, ignores pleadings by caller and insists they must hear directly from the victim to send help. Stroke victim dies and dispatcher is disciplined with suspension... with pay   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark that shiat. That motherfarker needs to be fired. out of a cannon. into the sun. really.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: fark that shiat. That motherfarker needs to be fired. out of a cannon. into the sun. really.


Twice. They can't come out until they have spoken to the patient? I guess if you're unconscious you're screwed.

But the neighbour is not above criticism. According to TFA they ended the call and then, did what? Forgot about it? I'd have hung up and then called 911 again to get a different operator.

/Easy in hindsight I suppose.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I think we are missing some details. The 911 operator says repeatedly that first responders can't help him if he "refuses to be helped." She doesn't say, "We can't help him without his spoken consent." Unconscious and non-verbal people are helped every day of the week. I bet this guy has refused care before, many, many times. The hospital is a lousy place to get beer, it turns out. Many chronic alcoholics refuse trips to the ER for this reason. I have no way of knowing this guy's situation, but you'll note the neighbor says, "He's had a stroke and he's going to have another one," whatever the hell that means, but she doesn't say it is impossible for him to consent because he's unconscious or can't make any sounds. So, either he is shouting, "No ambulance!" in the background, or he refuses to croak out, "ya" when the neighbor tries to get him to say it is okay for them to come. This explains why the neighbor gives up, hangs up, and leaves in disgust and doesn't check back. "Fine, you stupid bastard. Die, then," is the neighbor's response. I am a retired social worker who dealt with many people who would rather die than go to the ER, every one of them an alcoholic or a chain smoker. It's their choice to make. Approximately half of my clients who made the choice not to seek care died at the time. The rest died soon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I think we are missing some details. The 911 operator says repeatedly that first responders can't help him if he "refuses to be helped." She doesn't say, "We can't help him without his spoken consent." Unconscious and non-verbal people are helped every day of the week. I bet this guy has refused care before, many, many times. The hospital is a lousy place to get beer, it turns out. Many chronic alcoholics refuse trips to the ER for this reason. I have no way of knowing this guy's situation, but you'll note the neighbor says, "He's had a stroke and he's going to have another one," whatever the hell that means, but she doesn't say it is impossible for him to consent because he's unconscious or can't make any sounds. So, either he is shouting, "No ambulance!" in the background, or he refuses to croak out, "ya" when the neighbor tries to get him to say it is okay for them to come. This explains why the neighbor gives up, hangs up, and leaves in disgust and doesn't check back. "Fine, you stupid bastard. Die, then," is the neighbor's response. I am a retired social worker who dealt with many people who would rather die than go to the ER, every one of them an alcoholic or a chain smoker. It's their choice to make. Approximately half of my clients who made the choice not to seek care died at the time. The rest died soon.


you're clueless. They send an ambulance anyway. If he wants to sign off then, and has capacity, he can. It;s not up to the dispatcher to decide. Don't argue with me on this, you will not win.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Best Healthcare System EVER™

My brother and I got into it again tonight. My point is we already pay for emergency room visits, why we no can reduce the frequency of people using the emergency room as their primary care provider?

/ his response: BECAUSE SOCIALISM BAD, MANY TAXES!! MONTH LONG WAIT TIMES!
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: cretinbob: fark that shiat. That motherfarker needs to be fired. out of a cannon. into the sun. really.

Twice. They can't come out until they have spoken to the patient? I guess if you're unconscious you're screwed.

But the neighbour is not above criticism. According to TFA they ended the call and then, did what? Forgot about it? I'd have hung up and then called 911 again to get a different operator.

/Easy in hindsight I suppose.


No fark that the dispatcher should be in jail. No one is to blame but them. A large percentage of 911 calls are for incapacitated victims.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Best Healthcare System EVER™

My brother and I got into it again tonight. My point is we already pay for emergency room visits, why we no can reduce the frequency of people using the emergency room as their primary care provider?

/ his response: BECAUSE SOCIALISM BAD, MANY TAXES!! MONTH LONG WAIT TIMES!


Politely your brother is an idiot. We live in a third world country we just haven caught in yet.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Best Healthcare System EVER™

My brother and I got into it again tonight. My point is we already pay for emergency room visits, why we no can reduce the frequency of people using the emergency room as their primary care provider?

/ his response: BECAUSE SOCIALISM BAD, MANY TAXES!! MONTH LONG WAIT TIMES!


Let me tell you about that time I got in an argument with my uncle.  We were at a restaurant and we were going to order an appetizer.  He wanted cheese sticks, I wanted nachos.  Luckily the waitress reminded us that appetizers were buy one get one free, so we didn't have to fight.

/csb
//user name checks out
///yep
 
Report