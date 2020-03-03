 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Guess I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bernie Bros did it
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it


DNC did it to thwart Bernie.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.

Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it

DNC did it to thwart Bernie.


False flag operation by Bernie bros to make it look like the Biden campaign did it to disrupt the Bloomberg vote.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.


We both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it


Oh yes they did!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: propasaurus: cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it

DNC did it to thwart Bernie.

False flag operation by Bernie bros to make it look like the Biden campaign did it to disrupt the Bloomberg vote.


It was a false flag by Soros to pin it on Tulsi who was disguised as a Bernie supporter mocking The Monkees.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: saywhonow: propasaurus: cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it

DNC did it to thwart Bernie.

False flag operation by Bernie bros to make it look like the Biden campaign did it to disrupt the Bloomberg vote.

It was a false flag by Soros to pin it on Tulsi who was disguised as a Bernie supporter mocking The Monkees.


Who were secretly Ukrainian/Russian operatives working together to ensure Biden gets nominated and arrested at comet pizza while paying off burisma and Hunter Biden to hide the DNC server in Laos.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS AN OUTAGE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Water and Power Department, which provides electricity at LAX, told NBC News there were outages at the airport and in neighboring neighborhoods of Westchester and Playa del Rey.

Lana Del Rey - Doin' Time (Official Video)
Youtube qolmz4FlnZ0
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Coronavirus is attacking the power grid now!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't people learned their lessons about power vacuums?

I mean, I know the cleaning crew at LAX uses a bunch of 'em, but you can't plug too many into the same circuit.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.


Meh, all it takes is one clumsy racoon in a substation, and poof, power outage... and roadkill BBQ.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.

We both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.


It's really the only sensible thing to do. If its done safely, therapeutically, there's no danger involved.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanna say good luck, we're all counting on you
 
BlackPete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tell me again how voting machines are so much better than paper ballots.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 400x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can make a broach, or a bow, or a giant FALSE FLAG!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.

Meh, all it takes is one clumsy racoon in a substation, and poof, power outage... and roadkill BBQ.


Yeah, petty much this. Lots of urban wildlife wander into transformers. It's not uncommon.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

propasaurus: cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it

DNC did it to thwart Bernie.


This. Nice try, Bloomy.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This wouldn't happen if you snowflakes just raked up a few leaves every now and then.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tenga
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better grab a few photos.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Protip:  It's ALWAYS the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The Coronavirus is attacking the power grid now!


This is why I went to Cosco yesterday and filled my cart with electricity.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.

Meh, all it takes is one clumsy racoon in a substation, and poof, power outage... and roadkill BBQ.


A squirrel committed suicide on a transformer and blew out my parents' CRT TV and a 1978 microwave that was big enough for an entire chicken. Moving that farking TV nearly killed me.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's never too early to start back up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: GrogSmash: Jack Sabbath: There's no logical reason for it.  Not weather, not overtaxed infrastructure.  It isn't hot, so people aren't blasting A/C and it isn't super windy either to blow down power lines.

Meh, all it takes is one clumsy racoon in a substation, and poof, power outage... and roadkill BBQ.

A squirrel committed suicide on a transformer and blew out my parents' CRT TV and a 1978 microwave that was big enough for an entire chicken. Moving that farking TV nearly killed me.


but I'll bet that microwave cooks a mean turkey.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Judging how things are going, Drew should just change all tabs to Poltabs on April 1st.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just a coincidence. RIIIIIIIIIIGHT
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: propasaurus: cretinbob: Bernie Bros did it

DNC did it to thwart Bernie.

This. Nice try, Bloomy.


Hillary did it to erase all of Bernie's votes, with the added bonus that it knocked some senior citizens off life support, adding to her kill count.
 
Report