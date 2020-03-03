 Skip to content
(Slate)   Italian woman describes her experience having coronavirus: "The thing that hurt me most about this whole ordeal was the people from my city, who treated me as if I had the plague." UMMMMMmmmm yeah, you kinda did have the plague   (slate.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The plague killed One third of the population of Europe. I don't think the corona virus is anywhere near that lethal.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No, no she didn't have the plague.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: The plague killed One third of the population of Europe. I don't think the corona virus is anywhere near that lethal.


That figure is wildly out of date.  It's now thought to be 50%-60%, maybe as high as 65%.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOVE ME! HOLD ME!!
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does she weigh the same as a duck?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The plague killed One third of the population of Europe. I don't think the corona virus is anywhere near that lethal.


The plague worked at it for over 300 years. CoViD-19 just started on Europe like a month ago. Give it a chance.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?  It was only a kiss, only a kiss...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
PLAGUE!

/plague.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like this diary is Plague Ink...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My dentist told me I had the plaque.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just use common sense folks, the liberals started all this nonsense to detract from president Trumps outstanding leadership in gutting the CDC and leaving the country with no plan for a pandemic.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just went on a much-needed food shopping excursion and ended up going to Hellmart.

Cumming, Georgia, the 2 cases here (dad and son, something about travel to Italy)  are across the county line and likely to be 4 cases per the news (wife and daughter).

Hellmart is out of 1 gallong bottles of bleach, and godammit I was out.  Bought two 1/2 gallon bottles.

The flour section isn't out but has big, empty shelf space.

The dry bean section is all but empty, except for Lima beans.  No snark or racism, I reckon that's due to a large Mexican population here (sure as shiat ain't the caucasions).  I bought the last 4 half pound bags of split peas (I will NOT be denied my split pea soup or I will cut someone).

They still have some toilet paper but that section was mostly empty.

The Ramen noodle section was damned near empty, although the employees were bringing a pallet full (not a lot, really) when I walked by.  Lol I bought a box, haven't bought them in years.

The pasta section wasn't wiped out but it definitely took a huge hit.  Strangely, the jarred pasta sauces were abundant on the shelves.

Rubbing alcohol is gone.  Same goes for Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, and such.  Hydrogen peroxide is still in good supply.

.....


Are people being paranoid or are they being smart?

In my opinion it's both.  I definitely stocked up more than I usually would, but I expect the cases in the US to jump - a lot - in the next few weeks, especially where cases have been confirmed (like one county over from me).  That's when, in my opinion, people will freak the fark out and clean out stores.

If I'm wrong I'll be overjoyed and have a bunch of extra nonperishable food to eat.  That works for me.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The plague killed One third of the population of Europe. I don't think the corona virus is anywhere near that lethal.


Nope, but at 10% mortality for those aged 70-79 it's not that far off.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Just use common sense folks, the liberals started all this nonsense to detract from president Trumps outstanding leadership in gutting the CDC and leaving the country with no plan for a pandemic.


I have some right side friends who are believing that bullshiat.  Also have some left side friendd who claim it will be "The Stand."

I need smarter friends, lol.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: Ambivalence: The plague killed One third of the population of Europe. I don't think the corona virus is anywhere near that lethal.

Nope, but at 10% mortality for those aged 70-79 it's not that far off.


With that figure ya gotta wonder who will be on the ballot come November.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain:
If I'm wrong I'll be overjoyed and have a bunch of extra nonperishable food to eat.  That works for me.

Friday was my birthday and I had a floating holiday. After lunch with the wife we took a casual stroll through NormalMart and grabbed a few 10 lbs bags of this-n-that, canned things we like, etc. Not a huge cart worth but enough to get through many weeks if we're stretching it. It's all stuff we eat anyway (she's Latin so we eat rice and beans, of which we now have a normal 3 month supply). I had a feeling this would be the week where the panic set in. I have no way of knowing how accurate my internal read on the American zeitgeist is, but after 38 years, I trust my instincts. I knew this would be the week people started losing it. I half-suspect there are a good amount of Trump supporters panicking about his incompetence. When those floodgates break, I think we might actually see some shortages on some things.

What I'm really curious about is if the whole "we produce all our own fuel" claim will keep gas prices holding steady. Since I'm not tuned in to that market I have no real way of personally evaluating the veracity of those claims, but needless to say there's a part of me that feels like they're a crock, too. Guess we'll find out soon.

I have two small kids so I care about the actual virus to some degree, but let me tell you, I fear the panic and uncertainty that will definitely result from having incompetent grifters running the country in a crisis far more than I fear the actual disease itself, at this point.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: robodog: Ambivalence: The plague killed One third of the population of Europe. I don't think the corona virus is anywhere near that lethal.

Nope, but at 10% mortality for those aged 70-79 it's not that far off.

With that figure ya gotta wonder who will be on the ballot come November.


Which candidates are over 70? Who will their VP picks be, and how old are they?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The plague is bacterial.  This is a virus.  It's more akin to the flu.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She probably still does.  Didn't they recently figure out that it lives longer in other parts of the body than the place they've been testing?
 
Report