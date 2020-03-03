 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In the wake of declining viewership and losing in the ratings to CoronaVirus Plague, Australia cancels the rest of Bushfire Apocalypse   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, New South Wales, area's fire service, Australian state of New South Wales, Australia, first time, grass fires, early July, Sydney  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Helluva summer they had.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey, that is a hell of a long time to be dealing with all that burning bush.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cxnt news Network?
 
crinz83
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
sometime in the future, after kangaroos evolve poisonous fangs, we'll look back at these as the good old days
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't know CNN sent Hallmark brushfire greeting cards.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Australia is where Moses stores his plagues for safe keeping.
 
PXMovie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As an Aussie I got a real good laugh from the headline. Bravo Subby.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report