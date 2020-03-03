 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   How many Millennials does it take to change a light bulb? Study finds apparently more than one   (studyfinds.org) divider line
    Home improvement, Home, Home repair, recent survey, Incandescent light bulb, young British adults finds, Housekeeping, Homemaker  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This week, in Catnip for Boomers Magazine
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: This week, in Catnip for Boomers Magazine


Well, yeah, headline of TFA is:
Generation H(elpless)? Many Snake People Can't Change A Light Bulb By Themselves, Survey Finds

How does that reflect badly on millennials themselves, as opposed to the idiots who raised them?

And besides that, we've gone from incandescent bulbs that used to require regular changing to bulbs that don't need to be changed so often, anyway.

My own personal main beef with lighting these days, is that we've gone from a simple standard fitting to also have small versions of that fitting, silly halogen bulbs that take visual acuity in obviously dark conditions to mate a couple of wires with an equally unforgiving socket, and many random fittings that may or may not be compatible with what your light sockets have until you get home from the shop and you find out that they are not.

/And I have the "millennials to snake people" extension installed which is occasionally good for a giggle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many people can't find a you tube video for that.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BS article is BS.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just about every single link on that page goes back to old articles on their own site.  The only one that doesn't (plusnet) goes to an ad for a British cable company.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many boomers does it take to add a fingerprint to a phone's security settings?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've raised housing prices by 3x in real terms, cut wages, and increased working hours, forcing most young people to stay at home, to live in a houseshare, or to live in a tiny rented flat. Let's see what happens?"

"Huh, looks like many of them aren't developing basic DIY skills necessary to maintain a property you own. I wonder why?"
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: How many boomers does it take to add a fingerprint to a phone's security settings?


Ha! My phone isn't that old. Facial recognition dude!

How old are you?!?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since I've got only LED and CFL bulbs in the house, I don't get a lot of practice at changing them.
 
ironpig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of horseshiat.  I've never met any able bodies younger OR older than me that can't change a lightbulb.
There are morons out there in all generations...that's certain...but there's no way that many people CAN'T change a lightbulb.  Won't or lazy are both more likely.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have met these guys.  They seem normal enough until you realize that they can't change a wheel, or make a campfire, because they have never tried.  They can't fix anything at all.

/To their credit, they're active on fifteen social media sites concurrently, while you're talking to them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many sorority girls does it take to change a light bulb?

50. One to do it, and 49 to sing a song about it.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
/reads article
/pulls out octogenarian penis
/begins jacking off furiously
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From the article:  '...Electricians are the most commonly called repair services used (42%), followed by plumbers (37%).'

I've seen a lot of clumsy and dangerous 'repairs' done by people over 30 years old, and I think those kind of repairs should only be done by professionals.  Also, 'some respondents' not being able to change a light bulb is a 'weasel words' phrase that can mean anything from 1% to 99% of the respondents.

Overall, I think this articles is a dud.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, first they have to make sure the lightbulb really wants to change. Maybe it self-identifies as burnt-out.
 
jigabyte
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waiting for the inevitable "remember that article from yesterday? It was total bs" headline tomorrow.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: How many sorority girls does it take to change a light bulb?

50. One to do it, and 49 to sing a song about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ironpig: What a load of horseshiat.  I've never met any able bodies younger OR older than me that can't change a lightbulb.
There are morons out there in all generations...that's certain...but there's no way that many people CAN'T change a lightbulb.  Won't or lazy are both more likely.


I'm in my 50's and allllmost call horseshiat on TFA.

I work with a guy who is in his early 30s that called a "handyman" to change a porch light bulb.  Removing the cover meant removing a screw and the guy was afraid he'd fark something up by removing a retaining screw.

I wish I was kidding, I really do

/Same dude doesn't know how to jump start a car, which I can ALMOST forgive him for
//Almost
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: I've seen a lot of clumsy and dangerous 'repairs' done by people over 30 years old, and I think those kind of repairs should only be done by professionals.


This. That's why we have building codes in the first place. You just can't hire some dude on CL that only know about shiat codes from the 60's to come in and fix your modern problems.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: From the article:  '...Electricians are the most commonly called repair services used (42%), followed by plumbers (37%).'

I've seen a lot of clumsy and dangerous 'repairs' done by people over 30 years old, and I think those kind of repairs should only be done by professionals.  Also, 'some respondents' not being able to change a light bulb is a 'weasel words' phrase that can mean anything from 1% to 99% of the respondents.

Overall, I think this articles is a dud.


I wont fark with the main panel, and I if I have to do anything complicated with the wiring besides a simple switch/socket/plugin, then yup, its going to take a little research to figure out the details.

Copper plumbing, I simply wont touch.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How many boomers does it take to add a fingerprint to a phone's security settings?


Well, just yesterday, my mother in law got a pop-up from a website, so she wiped the hard drive.

/facepalm
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many gutter punks does it take to change a lightbulb? Three: one to do the work, one to kick the ladder out from under him, and one to go "dude, that was punk as fark!"

The real joke there is suggesting one of them would do the work. All three of them would be shooting up in the dark.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Uncle Eazy: How many sorority girls does it take to change a light bulb?

50. One to do it, and 49 to sing a song about it.

[Fark user image image 425x421]


That's what fish look like when caught in a trawler's net.
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see how many Gen-Z'ers end up with degrees in Butt Selfie.
Assuming they actually graduate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many Irishmen does it take to change a lightbulb?
3. One to hold the bulb and two to drink until the room spins.

How many cops does it take to change a lightbulb?
None. They just beat the room for being black.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image image 598x587]


Pretty sure that dude catches quite a bit of exactly what he's hunting.
 
Harlee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: This week, in Catnip for Boomers Magazine


Boomer here. This whole Millennials Avocado Toast / Helpless / Clueless shtick is bullshiat and I'm really getting tired of hearing about it. Who the fark is pushing this agenda, and why?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least three to engage in a FARK incandescent v. CFL v. LED lifespan/carbon footprint debate.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've had issues with not know what kind of plug i'm facing when changing newer bulbs..Is it a pull out, is it a screw in, give me a hint here...lol..The WORST part is getting the right sizing for newer sockets.Especially
the two prong type, where the sizes are so close. You can't just eyeball it, because your going to be
wrong..You better take the bulb with you and consult the box/chart with the old one..(Yes I did make
the mistake of getting the wrong width between posts once and had to go back)..
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a late Gen Xer with a Gen Z kid who's an Eagle scout I have to say if there's any sliver of truth to this it's on the Gen X parents. I've always lived by something quite close to this Heinlein quote and expected the same from my kids:

A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyse a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.
 
