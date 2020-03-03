 Skip to content
(NBC News)   We've got some good news and some bad news. Good news: COVID-19 is still sparing young child who get infected causing mostly mild symptoms. Bad News: Because they hardly show any symptoms they are just a bunch of Covid-Mary's walking around   (nbcnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still sparing young child who get infected

Just the one?  Doesn't sound like a problem.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline gave me cancer.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never liked children. Even if they were properly cooked.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know where this leads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew. I was worried there for a minute. We haven't had nearly enough COVID-19 threads in the past 20 minutes.

Are you living in pants-shiating fear? I'm living in pants-shiating fear. It's the American way.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UhOh, Boomer
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this the premise of a Star Trek episode?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never fear. It's only the Cross-Eyed Marys you need be wary of..

Iron Maiden - Cross-Eyed Mary
Youtube SNHVlvmGeio


/yes, I know that is a B-side cover
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I know where this leads.

[Fark user image 400x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ yaah yaah ya yaah yaah
// no more blah blah blah
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

veale728: That headline gave me cancer.


It kind of makes sense if you imagine the "good news" part as a bad translation from Chinese.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, no piles of infants on the pavement thrown in panic from Chinese high-rises yet
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suddenly, yelling at the little farkers saying "You'll be the death of me!" took on a whole new meaning.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And coworkers think my wife and I are crazy for not wanting kids.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, in terms of the spread of disease, children are already walking viral incubators.  This just adds a deadlier weapon to their already-impressive arsenal.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have always been of the opinion that children are nothing more than mobile petri dishes
 
eldoobie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB:
My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

akya: CSB:
My kid said she was worried about the Corona virus.

I told her about news that it is way more likely to kill adults vs kids.  So she has nothing to worry about, and she may end up living in some sort of "kids run the world" utopia.

For some reason that didn't make her feel better.

/I didn't mention it would likely turn out like "lord of the flies" or "Children of the corn".


If she's old enough to go to school, she knows already.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A sliver lining. Old ppl suck anyway.
P.s. I'm old.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We are taking a cruise to get away from all this negativity.
 
Report