Fark NotNewsletter: Should you fear the farter? Plus, your chance to get your writing published
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-03-03 3:31:31 PM, edited 2020-03-03 4:36:35 PM (27 comments) | Permalink
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
I know there are a ton of links about coronavirus lately, I'm trying to find funny ones at least. As always, we have to work with the news cycle we've got. Thanks to all our submitters for punching up headlines on not-funny news, you're doing the lord's work.
On a related note, on this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast: it wasn't easy but we managed to round up some funny coronavirus stories - including "Can you catch COVID-19 from farts?" and media outlets accidentally scaring the bejesus out of folks through bad punctuation, technology, and phrasing.
________________________
A message from toraque:
________________________
It's here!
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is now open for submissions! We're looking for the best short fiction up to 10,000 words in any of the following genres:
- Fantasy
- Science Fiction
- Humor
- Horror
- Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
As always, entries will be judged by our crack team of editors and Farkers, and the best submissions will be published in paperback and Kindle e-book editions! Best of all, all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so it's all for a good cause!
Have a story to tell? Want to show your fellow Farkers your literary genius? Send us what you've got!
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Official Entry And Submissions Page
You can see what your fellow Farkers have come up with over the previous four years right here!
Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Weird Hal joined in on comparing the ages of various celebrities in a thread about Marisa Tomei
We Ate the Necco Wafers reacted to the news that Kirk Douglas left all of his money to charity
Snatch Bandergrip commented on death row inmate Dylann Roof's hunger strike
Hagbardr won while LuLaRoe salespeople lost
Desert Tripper had a special kind of appreciation for winter
Gordon Bennett gave an example of how much more slowly people age these days
Marisa Tomei isn't attractive enough for Skeleton Man
johnsoninca thought the decision by the owners of DC Comics to plan around the Generation Five (5G) storyline was misguided
bloobeary had a plan to solve Boy Scouts of America's financial problems
Mad Scientist was worried about Dylann Roof's experience in prison
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
The Pope of Manwich Village was upset to hear that Pope Francis is ill
Smart:
Benevolent Misanthrope pointed out that God works in mysterious ways
Ivo Shandor shared an example of how flat Earthers can save themselves some trouble
Magorn dissected a LuLaRoe "success" story
Kenneth Snow explained why scouting is worth saving
skyotter pointed out that something doesn't have to be a problem for you personally in order for you to understand that it's a problem
Cagey B chose to focus on the positive aspects of people having a hobby that others don't understand
dodecahedron figured that flat Earther Mike Hughes changed his mind about one thing before his rocket crashed
Hey Nurse! compared a personal experience of becoming a nurse to what a LuLaRoe rep paid for it
jaytkay knew why the founder of LuLaRoe got so creative when naming her brand
TotallyHeadless noticed a flaw in a young couple's financial planning
CSB Sunday Morning: What's the most unexpected thing you've ever seen someone do at work?
Smart: Adolf Oliver Nipples has a really awesome boss
Funny: Boe's former coworker had an important message to share on her way out the door
Note:Be sure to check out the thread. There are a lot of laughs to be had in the Funny votes and a lot to learn (especially for bosses) in the Smart pile.
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies).
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: rosekolodny learned what a potential buyer of some carboys (those big bottles used for home brewing) had in store for them - and there's also an update thread that includes a great story from rickythepenguin
Funny: IvyLady shared a sad story about a long(ish)-distance relationship
Smart: Smock Pot shared a photo of a cuddly kitty
Smart: meat0918 gave advice to someone who claims their boss can't make payroll on time
Funny: flucto got a trumpet ready to go out
Smart: We Ate the Necco Wafers worked out the math on a TotalFarker's relationship issue
Funny: Chris Ween read a headline and took a guess about the rest of the story
Smart: rosekolodny discussed how levels of poorness affect health care options
Politics Funny:
AdmirableSnackbar explained President Donald Trump's confusion during his visit to India
Weird Hal summed up what happened when Ted Cruz assumed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't know what a Y chromosome is
OdradekRex explained why Trump didn't know where he was
Sin'sHero cited evidence that Jesus would've been a Republican
dr_blasto figured that Trump is going to set yet another stock market record
Politics Smart:
NewportBarGuy wasn't too worried about the perception that America is surrendering
hubiestubert wanted to explain to Trump why he could stop worrying about the stock market so much
AdmirableSnackbar argued that the Democratic nomination will go to one of two candidates
Rozotorical sarcastically posted Chris Matthews' apology for relating Bernie Sanders winning the Democratic nomination to the Nazis taking France
Benevolent Misanthrope discussed groups like One Million Moms trying to keep their children from knowing about gay people
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking found a girlfriend for a guardian
Yammering_Splat_Vector put the class clown on the cover of the Fark yearbook
DarkJohnson showed the kind of camel a princess might have
hail2daking got help for some sad characters
retrophil added the propulsion this ship needed
RedZoneTuba showed us why Olive Oyl started dating Popeye
Yammering_Splat_Vector found the hardest working camel in the world
hail2daking wanted to destroy her sweater
hail2daking gave us a look at the first Batplane
PhotoshopCrazy captured Herbie's last ride
Cosmix found Michelin giving zero stars
hail2daking went to the cannibals' grocery store
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
DarkJohnson made an episode of "Fark Trek" along with a Photoshop
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 773: "Silver and Gold" ended in a Tutankhamuny tie between D_PaulAngel's photo of replicas of golden doors to the boy king's shrine and BecauseISaidSo's solar hawk horus figure
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, with a bona-fide 1000 club winner. M-G took first place with 1025, but unfortunately the golden chalice is in the dishwasher, the big screen is acting funny, and the cat shed all over the throne. But hey, bragging rights, eh? Wizzywig took second with 938, followed by senorbdub in third with 928, Dead Skin Mask right behind in fourth with 925, and Irishyankee954 finishes out the top five with 904.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over where you could go to get a truly vegan cheeseburger with plant-based artificial cheese-like product on your artificial meat-like burger. Only 25% of quiztakers knew that it was White Castle who was the first to offer this - and were also the first to offer the Impossible burger patty at all locations. I'm guessing this is something Harold and Kumar won't be ordering in the next film.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the flavoring ingredient in tonic water. 95% of quiztakers knew that tonic water was originally made as a way to make the malaria drug Quinine palatable (spoonful of sugar AND bubbles, I guess) to soldiers who needed the malaria treatment. I guess it was only natural that tonic water drinkers started adding gin to give them a more immediate satisfaction for stomaching the bitter stuff. Either that, or gin was the only booze they had and they added the tonic so they could get that horrible stuff down.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the meaning of "glabella." Only 50% of quiztakers knew that it was that space between your eyebrows that most people are either too obsessed or not obsessed enough with plucking hairs from. Its name comes from the bone that sits under there that connects your brows in your skull. Do with this information what you will.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the parentage of the singer Lourdes Leon. 85% of quiztakers knew that she was the daughter of pop singer Madonna. It makes sense, I guess - Lourdes is the town in France where the Virgin Mary (aka Madonna) was said to have appeared eighteen times to a local woman way back in 1858. Hopefully the pop singer Madonna (btw, that *is* her actual name from birth) has appeared more than eighteen times to her daughter. But who knows, with all the touring she's still doing.
Congratulations once again to the winners, and you can find this week's Fark Weird News Quiz right here.
