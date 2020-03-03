 Skip to content
(GQ)   "Why is it so hard to stop touching" (yourself). "If only we could stop"   (gq.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I want to do that, though?

>_>
<_<
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like me.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Why would I want to do that, though?

>_>
<_<


Fark user image
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else will touch me?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R I P Christina

grammy.com
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
vegas_greaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look like me and you won't went to touch yourself.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I don't want anybody else?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.com
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not being able to stop touching my face is one reason I never wear make-up. I end up looking like that woman from Airplane.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality time with someone I love
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin Powers - I Touch Myself
Youtube YNkQVoE1rC8
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fap* *fap* *fap*

go on....
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 300x168]


This is extra funny with your handle pic. They're both looking at the same thing but the real genius looks happy.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm going to do it so I wash my hands a lot. But, I also take medication that modifies my immune system and I have to be careful.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a spikey face-mask, like Pinhead or a hockey goalee from Hell. An Iron or Silver mask might also be good, but only against bacteria, not viruses.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just crush a raw ghost pepper up with your hands. You'll figure it out
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referring to what I wrote on another thread - make everyone wear cones (like dogs wear) instead of masks. It would probably be more effective.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have stopped washing my hands after I go to the bathroom.

Now I just take full shower.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nose itches. Leave me alone.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
bughunter
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Touching myself right now...

/my nipples itch
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Who else will touch me?


I Saw The Terrence and Philip's Movie, Who Want To Touch Me? :))
Youtube 4QPdn84DuGc
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
because you tried acid.
If you take acid it'll make you touch your face.
or at least that's what someone said in high school.
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: *fap* *fap* *fap*

go on....


Fark user image

Least when I'm done I do wash me hands........
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I lick my hands.
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please tell me the two posts above me are not related...
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a solution
Fark user image
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Touching your face is usually a sign that you're being dishonest
 
RonRon893
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I noticed that my unconscious face-touching was getting out of control I created the perfect cure. I started scratching my ass. Now, whenever my fingers get close to my face, them smell immediately reminds me not to touch!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RonRon893: When I noticed that my unconscious face-touching was getting out of control I created the perfect cure. I started scratching my ass. Now, whenever my fingers get close to my face, them smell immediately reminds me not to touch!


That is a win win solution. Brilliant!
 
