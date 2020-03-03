 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Clean the lint trap in your dryer folks. Or stop buying explosive clothes   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why we stopped washing our clothes in gasoline.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With this, spontaneous combustion occurred with the radiation from the clothing that was from the dryer," he said. "One of the occupants exited the building at 6:45 that morning, creating additional oxygen into the room, which ignited the clothing that was in that corner."

WTFamIreading.jpg
 
Johnson
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DarkLancelot: That's why we stopped washing our clothes in gasoline.


I always dry clean my own clothes at home with Perchloroethylene.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??


I found out a few months ago that my mother cleans it out like once a week. She must do five loads of laundry a week, or more. Every dryer I've ever owned has multiple instructions telling you to farking clean the thing out EVERY load. She still doesn't do it after I pointed it out.
 
morg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "With this, spontaneous combustion occurred with the radiation from the clothing that was from the dryer," he said. "One of the occupants exited the building at 6:45 that morning, creating additional oxygen into the room, which ignited the clothing that was in that corner."

WTFamIreading.jpg


CSI fan fiction?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, but I look so good in explosive clothes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dryer lint catches a spark like crazy. Even a total noob can start a fire by banging random rocks together if they have some dryer lint.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I come from the small rural island that is PEI. What more likely happened in all five cases of "spontaneous laundry combustion" the fire dude was familiar with was the occupants likely accidentally dropped a lit roach in a stinking pile of unwashed laundry piled up in a corner of the apartment 'Cuz Henry didn't have his 2 bits fer de laundry-mat dat week.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Linseed oil, people.  It will get you...
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow. Has PEI been on fark before?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like enforcing some Autechre while I use the facilities.

Autechre & The Washing Mashine
Youtube YO9ZY5V461c
 
otherideas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pro tip: fill your house with N2 and you don't have to worry about fires.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The occupants of said dwelling wouldn't happen to be chain smokers, perchance?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "With this, spontaneous combustion occurred with the radiation from the clothing that was from the dryer," he said. "One of the occupants exited the building at 6:45 that morning, creating additional oxygen into the room, which ignited the clothing that was in that corner."

WTFamIreading.jpg


General Atomics' finest dryer!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kristufer82: Wow. Has PEI been on fark before?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1039518​9​/Peak-PEI-In-yesterdays-provincial-ele​ction-sitting-Premier-was-defeated-by-​a-dairy-farmer-whose-hobby-is-taking-g​lamour-photos-of-his-cows
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I clean the ductwork every year for Lint, er Lent.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??


I have an LG dryer that I clean after every load, but lint definitely finds its way into the lint trap area that is not covered by the screen and builds up there over time. Last December I cleaned it out completely with chopsticks. There must have been enough material to make a cat.

It's been clean for a couple months, but I can tell that lint is accumulating in the bottom of the trap again.

I haven't found a way to remove the lint trap completely to clean it out thoroughly.
 
BummerDuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I pay insurance.

\Start the dryer, and then run errands...No luck yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still don't understand the difference between rap and trap.

/vacate my lawn, trespassers
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why are there no socks in the sock image?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??

I have an LG dryer that I clean after every load, but lint definitely finds its way into the lint trap area that is not covered by the screen and builds up there over time. Last December I cleaned it out completely with chopsticks. There must have been enough material to make a cat.

It's been clean for a couple months, but I can tell that lint is accumulating in the bottom of the trap again.

I haven't found a way to remove the lint trap completely to clean it out thoroughly.


They make long brushes for that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SMB2811: We Ate the Necco Wafers: PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??

I have an LG dryer that I clean after every load, but lint definitely finds its way into the lint trap area that is not covered by the screen and builds up there over time. Last December I cleaned it out completely with chopsticks. There must have been enough material to make a cat.

It's been clean for a couple months, but I can tell that lint is accumulating in the bottom of the trap again.

I haven't found a way to remove the lint trap completely to clean it out thoroughly.

They make long brushes for that.


I'll bet LG makes them. Those bastards.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??


My daughter-in-law. They'd had their dryer five years the first time I replaced the heating element. To do so, had to remove the back of the machine. I half-filled a thirteen gallon trash bag with the lint buildup in its cabinet.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??


I clean it before every load too. You just never know what's going to drift back inward from the dryer duct.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: SMB2811: We Ate the Necco Wafers: PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??

I have an LG dryer that I clean after every load, but lint definitely finds its way into the lint trap area that is not covered by the screen and builds up there over time. Last December I cleaned it out completely with chopsticks. There must have been enough material to make a cat.

It's been clean for a couple months, but I can tell that lint is accumulating in the bottom of the trap again.

I haven't found a way to remove the lint trap completely to clean it out thoroughly.

They make long brushes for that.

I'll bet LG makes them. Those bastards.


Well actually, with no snark, everyone should have one. They're cheap.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We just got a new LG dryer and the lint trap on this thing is like fine silk. It catches everything. It's so good I built an identical 1/4-sized version & have it mounted on my bellybutton.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I stopped using clothes dryers years ago after a couple trips to Europe. I bought a couple indoor clothes horses at the thrift store, and let the clothes air-dry.

It takes longer, but it is perfectly fine by me because it costs nothing, and I don't have to worry about all the things that go with a clothes dryer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wooden clothes rack does it for me.  Everything is dry in a couple days.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I clean the lint trap after every dryer load no matter how light or heavy it is. Who the heck doesn't do that??


The other people in my building.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Wooden clothes rack does it for me.  Everything is dry in a couple days.


Must run in the genes.  Growing up, we had the same electric dryer for 40+ years, and I could count the number of times we used it on two hands.  Generally we used outdoor clotheslines or if it was raining, clothes racks indoors.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Dryer lint catches a spark like crazy. Even a total noob can start a fire by banging random rocks together if they have some dryer lint.


Back in my rental property days I had a tenant who religiously cleaned the lint trap, but unfortunately saved the old lint in a giant trash bag, top open on its side next to the base of the gas water heater.

The inevitable finally happened, but thanks to the smoke alarms, some strategically placed extinguishers and her go getter boyfriend who put the fire out, I wasn't able to collect on the buildings destruction and instead languished with it and them for another five years.
 
