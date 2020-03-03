 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   If you're gonna swipe something from the library it might as well be Alan Turing's medals, Harry Truman's swords and daggers, JFK's rocking chair, fiberglass skeletons, or Lyndon Johnson's class ring   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
    Silly, Judge Judy, Judith Sheindlin, Jerry Sheindlin, library books, Judge Judith Sheindlin, course of the year, Judge Judy's 25th season, New World  
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the hell does one even FENCE that stuff?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Saborlas: How the hell does one even FENCE that stuff?


Those wealthy in money are often not so in scruples.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Geronimo's rifle, Marilyn's shampoo ...
Well, if it makes you happy.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I tried to sell Turing's medals, but the buyer kept demanding some sort of test to prove they were real
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Geronimo's rifle, Marilyn's shampoo ...
Well, if it makes you happy.


Rather get Geronimo's parachute.  Although it's probably kind of unlucky.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Impressive, but not at the level of stealing sensitive documents from the national archives.  Link
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Saborlas: How the hell does one even FENCE that stuff?


Hopefully through slats..Folding it to get through chain link would probably damage the fragile pages.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Geronimo's rifle, Marilyn's shampoo ...
Well, if it makes you happy.

Rather get Geronimo's parachute.  Although it's probably kind of unlucky.


Coincedence: A guy at work today mentioned Geronimo and that he died at a ripe old age from falling from a horse. My question, of course, was did he shout his name as he fell?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Billy Liar: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Geronimo's rifle, Marilyn's shampoo ...
Well, if it makes you happy.

Rather get Geronimo's parachute.  Although it's probably kind of unlucky.

Coincedence: A guy at work today mentioned Geronimo and that he died at a ripe old age from falling from a horse. My question, of course, was did he shout his name as he fell?


I imagine that other young chap - Olly Oxenfree.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How about JFK's golf clubs?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like the work of:
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
JFK had rocking chair, fiberglass skeletons?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: JFK had rocking chair, fiberglass skeletons?


I was worried it might have been JFK's actual skeleton ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
