 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   The Fed's emergency rate cut was so successful, the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped below 1% for the first time ever   (cnbc.com) divider line
78
    More: Fail, Monetary policy, Federal Reserve System, Central bank, Finance, economic effects of the spreading coronavirus, wake of an emergency rate, 10-year Treasury yield, Federal Open Market Committee  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 2:37 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course Pres. Racist is out there screaming "cut more! More cuts!"

Here's a hint: "just need to cut taxes again" has never works. Neither will "just cut rates more!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to keep people from buying U.S. debt.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp womp.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is this rate cut just solidified in people's minds that it is time to panic. Once again Trump called for the wrong thing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x469]


I am Maximus Cattitus. *crowd roars*
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jim Cramer has a saaaaaddddd
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Smiths - Panic (Official Music Video)
Youtube wMykYSQaG_c
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's almost like malignant narcissism, willful ignorance, a massive inferiority complex, and refusal to trust others is not an ideal combination for success in life, business, politics, or anything else.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone called this in a recent, past thread.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

not enough beer: The thing is this rate cut just solidified in people's minds that it is time to panic. Once again Trump called for the wrong thing.


Powell should have told him to go to hell. He's one person Trump can't retaliate on.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's one way to keep people from buying U.S. debt.


Considering the Fed is also buying Treasuries by the billions in the past 6 months all signs do not point to anything good happening as a result. Truly short term thinking or gross incompetence.
 
AeAe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's one way to keep people from buying U.S. debt.


Do you understand bond math?

No.

Yields drop because the price that people pay for the bonds has gone up.

How are the prices set?

Auctions, followed by open market trading.

In other words, the yield falling is because people are scrambling to buy our debt.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's like I'm on this bus every single damned day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%


Because the 1 year yield on equities might be -10%.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: cretinbob: That's one way to keep people from buying U.S. debt.

Do you understand bond math?

No.

Yields drop because the price that people pay for the bonds has gone up.

How are the prices set?

Auctions, followed by open market trading.

In other words, the yield falling is because people are scrambling to buy our debt.


Because somehow the US debt is viewed as a safe investment, even with the dotard in power
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%


In some countries, such as Germany, there are negative interest rates, so 1% is pretty good considering.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weekly SPY calls here. Either losing my lunch money, or eating nice next week.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%


better yield than any government debt in Europe, Japan, Canada or Australia.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%


Low risk = low reward
 
ypsifly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh boy, another "We're Screwed!" thread that will turn out to be something less than accurate in a few weeks.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OK, can someone explain something to me.  Admittedly, my grasp of economics and monetary policy is rudimentary at best.

As I understand it, interest is used to off set risk.  the higher the risk of default, the higher the cost of capital.

As interest rates increase, people are incentivized to keep money in savings, causing the economy to stagnate

At times when the economy is faltering, which means that revenue for businesses is down (and therefore long term investments are risky), the fed can lower their rates (which in turn results in the prime rate going down), which results in more lending (and hopefully, more economic activity).

But it seems like by arbitrarily lowering the Fed rates, you are putting the price of capital at a level below the actual cost of the capital, as the interest rate is no longer coupled to the risk of the loan.  If this is the case, who eats the difference, the lending banks, or the fed?  Is this just another way of pumping government money into the economy?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surprised D2S hasn't called for a negative rate where the government pays you to borrow money.  Then, he refinances his debt and the national debt at a negative rate and his Trumpers scream "Jean-nee-us!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is gonna be the best recession. At least this time my debt is in a vehicle, and not student loans. But I have a saving account this time. Assuming the bank will exist in a year.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once again, the Republicans are the master of the long game. What better way to hamstring the grand plans of the next Democratic president than by handing them a nice economic meltdown? Can't have socialism when the economy is blowing up. And when the Dems expend all their political capital to fix the crisis, the voters will forget and elect another President Tax Cuts to repeat the cycle.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

not enough beer: The thing is this rate cut just solidified in people's minds that it is time to panic. Once again Trump called for the wrong thing.


Bingo.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: cretinbob: That's one way to keep people from buying U.S. debt.

Do you understand bond math?

No.

Yields drop because the price that people pay for the bonds has gone up.

How are the prices set?

Auctions, followed by open market trading.

In other words, the yield falling is because people are scrambling to buy our debt.


All the money from the stock sell-off had to go somewhere.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ypsifly: Oh boy, another "We're Screwed!" thread that will turn out to be something less than accurate in a few weeks.


Summer of 1929 typing detected.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Surprised D2S hasn't called for a negative rate where the government pays you to borrow money.  Then, he refinances his debt and the national debt at a negative rate and his Trumpers scream "Jean-nee-us!"


Um, he's demanded that repeatedly since last year

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-trump-fed/give-me-some-of-that-trump-​renews-call-for-negative-u-s-interest-​rates-idUSKBN1XM2B7
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dakiniland.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Once again, the Republicans are the master of the long game. What better way to hamstring the grand plans of the next Democratic president than by handing them a nice economic meltdown? Can't have socialism when the economy is blowing up. And when the Dems expend all their political capital to fix the crisis, the voters will forget and elect another President Tax Cuts to repeat the cycle.


You assign that much raw intelligence to politicians?

Naaaaa.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's almost like malignant narcissism, willful ignorance, a massive inferiority complex, and refusal to trust others is not an ideal combination for success in life, business, politics, or anything else.


You forgot tiny hands and a mushroom shaped something or other.....
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: not enough beer: The thing is this rate cut just solidified in people's minds that it is time to panic. Once again Trump called for the wrong thing.

Bingo.


To be fair, he only did that because he's farking stupid and has no idea how the markets work.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time to issue some 50 year bonds and see what the market prices it at. Then infrastructure time
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ypsifly: Oh boy, another "We're Screwed!" thread that will turn out to be something less than accurate in a few weeks.


So you think things are looking up?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is pretty much the last fix in the toolbox, right?

We're boned.
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%


I appreciate when someone asks a legitimate question, as opposed to pretending like they know things.

There are many reasons.

Most obvious is "flight to quality". Basically, 1% is better than losing 10%.

Another reason is because you need to hold high quality assets in your portfolio. In the case of Treasuries, you have the lowest default risk possible. In fact, using CAPM (the Capital Asset Pricing Model), Treasuries are used as the proxy for "risk free rate".

Then there's trade and and budget deficits. In a world where there is no international investment, only international trade, trade deficits are mathematically impossible. Introduce budget deficits, and allow for cross border investment, and those flows cause exchange rates to shift in a manner that results in trade deficits. In a two country world of US and China, if you sum our purchase of Chinese goods and investment in China, it would be equal to their purchase of US goods and investment in the US. Naturally we skew more towards buying their goods and they skew more towards investing in the US. Put another way:  they would rather buy dollar denominated assets than US goods and services.

Here's the beauty:  low interest rates spur economic output, which eventually leads to inflation if unchecked. That inflation means that interest rates creep up, which slows economic output. Naturally, the response to that is lower interest rates, which...well, you get the idea.

It's all a beautiful financial dance at the end of the day - an ecosystem that is prone to occasional disasters, but which is ultimately fairly good at seeking stability over the long run.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The roof
The roof
The roof is on fire

The roof
The roof
The roof is on fire

The roof
The roof
The roof is on fire

We don't need no water
Let the motherfarker burn
Burn motherfarker
Burn
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: cretinbob: That's one way to keep people from buying U.S. debt.

Do you understand bond math?

No.

Yields drop because the price that people pay for the bonds has gone up.

How are the prices set?

Auctions, followed by open market trading.

In other words, the yield falling is because people are scrambling to buy our debt.


This low of a yield on the 10 year Treasury is sort of like every Walmart in town running out of toilet paper, batteries, canned goods, and ammunition.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [Fark user image image 425x264]


That's funny I don't care who you are.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: ypsifly: Oh boy, another "We're Screwed!" thread that will turn out to be something less than accurate in a few weeks.

So you think things are looking up?


I don't think things are going to be as bad as people seem to want them to be.  I just paid off my mortgage and my car, and I have no kids so I'm feelin' allright.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Once again, the Republicans are the master of the long game. What better way to hamstring the grand plans of the next Democratic president than by handing them a nice economic meltdown? Can't have socialism when the economy is blowing up. And when the Dems expend all their political capital to fix the crisis, the voters will forget and elect another President Tax Cuts to repeat the cycle.


QFT.  put away your raygun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This is pretty much the last fix in the toolbox, right?

We're boned.


They can always cast the One-Trillion coin thingy...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Once again, the Republicans are the master of the long game. What better way to hamstring the grand plans of the next Democratic president than by handing them a nice economic meltdown? Can't have socialism when the economy is blowing up. And when the Dems expend all their political capital to fix the crisis, the voters will forget and elect another President Tax Cuts to repeat the cycle.

You assign that much raw intelligence to politicians?

Naaaaa.....


No, I assign that much intelligence to people who own politicians. And since they continue to amass ever increasing amounts of wealth, they appear to be right.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone buy treasuries if the yield is only 1%


Because the cut looks like a panic by the fed and it basically protects their money.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: OK, can someone explain something to me.  Admittedly, my grasp of economics and monetary policy is rudimentary at best.

As I understand it, interest is used to off set risk.  the higher the risk of default, the higher the cost of capital.

As interest rates increase, people are incentivized to keep money in savings, causing the economy to stagnate

At times when the economy is faltering, which means that revenue for businesses is down (and therefore long term investments are risky), the fed can lower their rates (which in turn results in the prime rate going down), which results in more lending (and hopefully, more economic activity).

But it seems like by arbitrarily lowering the Fed rates, you are putting the price of capital at a level below the actual cost of the capital, as the interest rate is no longer coupled to the risk of the loan.  If this is the case, who eats the difference, the lending banks, or the fed?  Is this just another way of pumping government money into the economy?


https://www.stlouisfed.org/on-the-eco​n​omy/2017/october/increases-fed-funds-r​ate-impact-other-interest-rates

Fed Funds rate and 1 year Treasury track each other fairly well.

The risk component to the Fed Funds rate isn't very large.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report