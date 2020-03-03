 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   The State of Florida would like to remind you that Corona Virus is best served cold. Whilst traditionally served with a side of lime, lemon or orange as garnish works as well. Corona Virus should never be served watermelon or unwashed hands   (news4jax.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Corona Virus should never be served watermelon or unwashed hands. St. Pete Times Looking for chads -OR- "hello, I am write single to salute and wait for answer again"

Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
State offers for food safety tips with eye on coronavirus

But I was told not to rub the germs in my eyes, nose, and mouth.  I'm so confused!!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
State offers for food safety tips with eye on coronavirus

Yeah continue to go to restaurants where people with zero sick days serve you. Great idea.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a daughter going to college down there (U of Miami). She's flying back home on Friday, and wouldn't you know it, she was diagnosed with strep throat yesterday. So the doctor gave her a mask to wear on the flight, and she's probably going to get a whole lot of looks like "oh, there goes another dummy who thinks that mask is going to prevent her from getting coronavirus."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I have a daughter going to college down there (U of Miami). She's flying back home on Friday, and wouldn't you know it, she was diagnosed with strep throat yesterday. So the doctor gave her a mask to wear on the flight, and she's probably going to get a whole lot of looks like "oh, there goes another dummy who thinks that mask is going to prevent her from getting coronavirus."


Get her a "Wuhan China" t-shirt for her flight.
 
skyotter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These "funny" signs have been going up in my building.  (Note that I don't work at Ted Stevens International Airport.)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
