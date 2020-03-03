 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   "Did she hightail her way out of the courtroom?" "Yeah, but the transcript spelled it differently." "Maybe the court reporter's British"   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
13
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, that's a long way to go for a pun.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rogrtheshrubber: Jesus, that's a long way to go for a pun.


Puns are always worth the trip, especially when they aren't.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once corrected in thinking that Loughborough (evidenly pronounced "luff-burrow") was not indeed pronounced  "low-brow".  English is a funny language, especially the number of ways "ough" can be pronounced.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks... larger.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: rogrtheshrubber: Jesus, that's a long way to go for a pun.

Puns are always worth the trip, especially when they aren't.


He who would pun would pick a pocket.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: rogrtheshrubber: Jesus, that's a long way to go for a pun.

Puns are always worth the trip, especially when they aren't.


Some people just can't get enough tail puns.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Let's see what a GIS for her turns up:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Yikes. That's a scary countenance.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: Jesus, that's a long way to go for a pun.


Username is relevant
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ummmmmm.....Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education and One of the teens was a student in her class ?  51 months somehow doesn't seem like enough.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Ummmmmm.....Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education and One of the teens was a student in her class ?  51 months somehow doesn't seem like enough.


it's surprising the courts are finally handing out sentences. for a long time such women were all over the talk show circuit like they won a farking prize.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Ummmmmm.....Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education and One of the teens was a student in her class ?  51 months somehow doesn't seem like enough.


special kids need love, too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I was once corrected in thinking that Loughborough (evidenly pronounced "luff-burrow") was not indeed pronounced  "low-brow".  English is a funny language, especially the number of ways "ough" can be pronounced.


That you, Ricky?

I love Lucy english Pronunciation
Youtube uZV40f0cXF4
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Ummmmmm.....Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education and One of the teens was a student in her class ?  51 months somehow doesn't seem like enough.


yeah, I really thought they buried the lede with that one.
 
