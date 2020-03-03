 Skip to content
Stolen vehicles, toys, and a ton of food questions are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz Feb. 23-29: Who Is That Masked Man Edition
5
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm on Twitter looking for news from places where the COVID-19 outbreak is more severe, and I keep seeing these stupid TikToks posted on how to make a mask for only 45 rupees' worth of a folded paper towel, two rubber bands, and a couple of staples. I'm guessing the people posting these are either doing some sheet rock work, or possibly just making a fashion statement.

I'm even seeing ads up for masks that actually do look quite fashionable:

Fark user imageView Full Size


However, if you read the description:

"Anti-Dust Reusable Breathable Protective Ear Loop Face Mask"

It's for someone doing some light spring cleaning in the attic who wants to look good doing it. But this stuff is being advertised on web sites, especially those with news about the COVID-19 virus. Admittedly, they're not claiming outright the product protects against anything but dust, but still. This is just... wrong for ad companies to use those keywords for this kind of product. (full disclosure: the website selling these does have actual N-95 masks, but they're nowhere near as stylish).

I can't wait to see this trend hit the Milan runways this spring.

Anyway, take the quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and then GO VOTE.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Last week's winners and Easiest/Hardest are in the NotNewsletter in your email.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any problems.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one's pretty cool:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size



Actual N-95 protection and you can keep it for your Bane costume for Halloween, assuming the world makes it that long.

It's also $30.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's this one for a more "Immortan Joe" look.

cdn.mscdirect.comView Full Size


P95, only $40 and change.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If it does get to that point, I am definitely going so old school Roger Stone will be like "Daaaaamn":

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All those who hurry out to buy masks are just going to get contaminated when they take the masks off without sanitizing the exterior of them first.
 
