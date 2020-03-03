 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio Alt 102.3 FM)   KISS your expendable income goodbye at the new KISS-ino being erected in Margaritaville   (alt1023fm.iheart.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Gene Simmons, Jimmy Buffett, Kiss's Gene Simmons, Biloxi, Mississippi, RAM Group developer Tom Moore, Kiss's plans, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Kiss  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 4:37 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
casino.org is pretty much the antithesis of the whole point of the .org top level domain.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Touchy Joe's House of Bedbugs and Yodeling. That's the only establishment less likely to get my money than a KISS-themed casino in farking Mississippi.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look at the size of that reporter's head, if they cropped out more of his neck he'd look like Humpty Dumpty.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If Jimmy Buffett and his loyal parrotheads couldn't sustain a casino in that location, what makes KISS think they can?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gene Simmons is 70.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A monument of suck inside a mansion of mediocrity.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow, it's a dead heat between who I hate more, KISS or Jimmy Buffet.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wanna play the slots all night, and buffet every day.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report