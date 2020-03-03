 Skip to content
(Fairbanks Daily Newsminer)   The unnamed airman "knew or should have known" to "refrain from urinating in the squadron coffee maker"   (newsminer.com) divider line
497 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 2:35 PM (47 minutes ago)



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?


Depends on whether you peed directly into the decanter or in the reservoir of water to be boiled.  Mmmmeh, nevermind.  Your squad mates are gonna beat the shiat out of you anyway.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is improper and disgusting!  Peeing in the coffee maker is reserved for full bird colonels and above!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what about the mashed potatoes?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually one works with "If it's not specifically prohibited, then it's permitted" when dealing with people.

That said, 'some' things really should not have to be explicitly written out to be prohibited.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Don't ask permission, ask forgiveness" --Lt. Gen. "Chuck" Pitman
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't look in the fridge.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yet another habit (along with smoking cigarettes) that I acquired in my short stay with Uncle Sam's Air Force. I don't remember the pee, though.  More like battery acid.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I was in the Navy I was on overnight duty for a couple of weeks (we rotated). I didn't drink coffee and hated it at the time. The Chief told me I have to make coffee in the big ol steel thingey. I was a young, angry dude but I didn't pee in it. I just felt that non-smokers shouldn't have to pick up butts and non-coffee drinkers weren't to be in charge of coffee. 
So, I kept that days unused coffee in the main tank, added some water and coffee grounds and re-ran it. For two weeks I did this. About halfway through the second week the Chief comes up to me, "You sure make some damn fine Navy Coffee, Turnip!"
I couldn't even get revenge right...
 
manlike_bunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hollywood Nights - wang in it
Youtube jtZtxaZ782Q
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd been trying to get this story greenlit for weeks just for that exact quote, so thanks subby!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'd been trying to get this story greenlit for weeks just for that exact quote, so thanks subby!


It must've been stuck at yellow.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what about the mashed potatoes?


No, no, no, no. You don't pee in the mashed potatoes, you stick your dick in the mashed potatoes, I mean if it's gonna be that kind of party.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No court martial would convict you if you murdered the guy who farked with the coffee. That's clearly for the good of the service.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?


Do not piss in the collective coffee pot. Right. Good rule.

I am wondering about another thing, though.

Where does this pisser get his coffee?

Think about it. If he drinks the same coffee as everybody else, he is probably drinking his own urine (which might not bother him, but might if other pissers use the same pot). If he drinks only tea, from another pot, or gets his coffee outside, despite the company pot being free or paid for by subscription, wouldn't that be a giveaway and a tell?

I don't think this is a true paradox, but it is leaning towards paradoxical, I should think. Bears further thought.
 
jayphat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No Flight of the Intruder reference?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Non-paywalled link
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why humans can not have public goods. There's always a pisser or a cheater.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Find the buggers and give them a promotion. That's my solution.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's obvious if you think about it. If you are good and loyal employee, the only solution is to make sure these buggers piss in a different pot from the other workers.

Keys to the executive dining room!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Like all Introvets, I make myself laugh. I am so funny and inward directed, I don't really need an audience as much as an audicence needs me.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh Airman Skippy, you li'l rascal!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The newsletter posting, which garnered more than 400 shares and nearly 650 comments, also mentioned the airman had five previous letters of reprimand unrelated to these charges. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's public affairs office confirmed that information.

This guy is really stretching for double secret probation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do I flatter myself or am I getting really good at this?

Phase two: money!

Nobody but a fool ever wrote, except for money. Dr. Samuel Johnson

Not so true, but it is still funny.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They demoted him? Are they insane? This should be a court martial and a couple years in the brig.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sad Sack and GI Joe never did anything like this.

But I wouldn't put it past Turvey, Bill Maudlin's Willie and Joe, Our Canadian Herbies, Baldrick, or the Colonial and British Tommy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They demoted him? Are they insane? This should be a court martial and a couple years in the brig.


Or life.

As a Brigadier General! Such initiative! It should never go unpunished.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have still got it, after all these minutes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What if his urine is the cure for the Coronavirus and he was just giving back to the community?

Now, I'm off to the local reservior with a couple of gallons of distilled water.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Russ1642: They demoted him? Are they insane? This should be a court martial and a couple years in the brig.

Or life.

As a Brigadier General! Such initiative! It should never go unpunished.


Nothing that can't be solved with a wrench and screwdriver.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: brantgoose: Russ1642: They demoted him? Are they insane? This should be a court martial and a couple years in the brig.

Or life.

As a Brigadier General! Such initiative! It should never go unpunished.

Nothing that can't be solved with a wrench and screwdriver.


I can get behind vodka and orange juice, who can't...  But I'm not sure what's in a wrench.
 
