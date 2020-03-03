 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLTV New Orleans)   Meet Buddy, the adorable pup who went from a survivor of horrific abuse to an ambassador for animal welfare. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread   (wwltv.com) divider line
38
    More: Woofday, Abuse, St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, Victimisation, Victim blaming, Hurricane Katrina, Veterinary medicine, Veterinarian, Bullying  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 04 Mar 2020 at 9:00 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
We don't deserve dogs.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 204x247]


Oh....my. LMAO
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
People are jerks.....let the punishment for the crime
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: People are jerks.....let the punishment for the crime


Fit the crime .....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
There's another Woofday live on the Main page right now
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
My boys from 8 years ago today.  They had only been in my home a few weeks......  My carpet was still clean

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Snuffybud: There's another Woofday live on the Main page right now


Thanks for that headsup. Changed the tag on that one because it's not really a Woofday story, plus having the Woofday just leads to confusion.

Official Woofday threads say "Woofday Wetnose Wednesday" in the headline.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


BARK!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: There's another Woofday live on the Main page right now

Thanks for that headsup. Changed the tag on that one because it's not really a Woofday story, plus having the Woofday just leads to confusion.

Official Woofday threads say "Woofday Wetnose Wednesday" in the headline.


Thought so.  It's rare to see a Woofday or Caturday tag other than the official post.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: There's another Woofday live on the Main page right now

Thanks for that headsup. Changed the tag on that one because it's not really a Woofday story, plus having the Woofday just leads to confusion.

Official Woofday threads say "Woofday Wetnose Wednesday" in the headline.

Thought so.  It's rare to see a Woofday or Caturday tag other than the official post.


It happens occasionally, but it's usually over on the "D'awww" tab, not the Main page.

Both Woofday & Caturday threads are cross-posted to Main/D'awww tabs, but they are clearly written so that you know they're the official threads.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
thoughtcatalog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!

BARK!


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.pinimg.com image 625x536]


he he
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Going to be gone a good chunk of Wednesday with my final PT appointment followed by one for an echocardiogram, so I expect you folks to try and behave yourselves. :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Going to be gone a good chunk of Wednesday with my final PT appointment followed by one for an echocardiogram, so I expect you folks to try and behave yourselves. :D


when the Bathias away the Woofday will play? :-)
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Just-posted may fight way thru admin wormholes. FangQ furr pg1 so furr.
Puzzled by double-WoofDay.  Was over on that one for while & this one's Way Better.
Mentioned there, trip with spouse Plumbicon to Barrington of West Chester Really Big retirement community.  My trip for navigation duties (Pl losing his ability to) & to hear his chorus sing, "Never won a contest, never lost an audience."
They did well, only caught few wrong notes.  Able to meet 2 dogs live there with their mistresses, Both good lookers.  One blonde Pekingese (dogs as well as cats), other grey & white Sheltie with longish quite fluffy fur.  Able to scritch both, rub ears gently & speak to quietly.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Photo from Animal Rescue Site last year sometime.  Keep On Hangin' On.
Bathia_Mapes' med appts later today, oboy.  At least AbetAidAssist her to return to what passed for
Normal.
i.imgur.com

Good Morning.  Til Rather Later, like Daylight.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

laulaja: Just-posted may fight way thru admin wormholes. FangQ furr pg1 so furr.
Puzzled by double-WoofDay.  Was over on that one for while & this one's Way Better.
Mentioned there, trip with spouse Plumbicon to Barrington of West Chester Really Big retirement community.  My trip for navigation duties (Pl losing his ability to) & to hear his chorus sing, "Never won a contest, never lost an audience."
They did well, only caught few wrong notes.  Able to meet 2 dogs live there with their mistresses, Both good lookers.  One blonde Pekingese (dogs as well as cats), other grey & white Sheltie with longish quite fluffy fur.  Able to scritch both, rub ears gently & speak to quietly.[i.imgur.com image 316x348]
Photo from Animal Rescue Site last year sometime.  Keep On Hangin' On.
Bathia_Mapes' med appts later today, oboy.  At least AbetAidAssist her to return to what passed for
Normal.[i.imgur.com image 303x97]
Good Morning.  Til Rather Later, like Daylight.


night
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ambivalence: We don't deserve dogs.


The only people who deserve dogs are the ones who say we don't deserve them.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dogs always deserve better.


And as a former resident of Slidell, I can say that the dog in the story is probably the best thing to come out of Slidell.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Animal abuse is second only to child abuse.

Enjoy this picture of Luna getting muddy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude the Dog: Dogs always deserve better.


And as a former resident of Slidell, I can say that the dog in the story is probably the best thing to come out of Slidell.


howdy Claude, how have things been going?
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is Sparty (Spartacus). His original owner was a real piece of work. When he was done with Sparty, he shot him in the face.

Sparty lived. He came to Canada through a rescue organization. He found an amazing loving family that saw his awesomeness and gave him the love he needed and deserved.

He is now trained as a therapy dog and visits amputee kids. He is missing an eye and has a messed up face but he is a bundle of sweet

He is my dog Jeffers' best bud now.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report