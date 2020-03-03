 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Relola launches a symptom self reporting site for Coronavirus. We're working with epidemiologists out of UC Berkeley to better predict new local outbreaks. Free & anonymous. Zombie apocalypse and flamethrowers not included. Neither are alphorns   (stopcoronavirus.relola.com) divider line
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is no way this won't be abused will there?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra pit. Indian Cobra pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile pit. Lethal injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation.
Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose. Food and drink vendors available. No ticket required. Free Parking. Hurry hurry. Step right up....
 
lennavan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guys I have a little bit of a fever and a cough. OMG CORONAVIRUS!1!!!1
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Actually, I've read that the virus is no longer officially known as COVID-2019. The current strain has actually been classified as SARS-CoV-2: Electric Boogaloo.

Well, I made up that last part, but it is a different strain of the same species that caused the 2002 outbreak.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Report