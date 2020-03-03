 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "I thought it was a bomb going off," said one victim, until the stench of dog food hit her nose   (okwhatever.org) divider line
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An explosion that happened in a British kitchen in 2015 was so bad that the home's owner had to repaint the walls and replace at least one piece of furniture.

I've nearly had that happen a few times... Wasn't from dog food, though.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*insert narcissistic self-referral to my own flatulence here*
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: *insert narcissistic self-referral to my own flatulence here*


User name checks out
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exploding dog food is better that exploding dogs!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My three goofball pups:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 Boston Terriers

An exploding can of dog food has nothing on the great offenses to the gods that our boys do on the daily.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was in her hair and on her boots, coat, leather skirt, and tights

go on.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what exploding dog food looks like....the fake head in Scanners was filled with canned dog food along with some other stuff:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was pretty funny

barkpost.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, to rehash, if you'll forgive the pun:
- Canned dog food can explode if the can is pierced (allowing the contents to spoil), contaminated (allowing the contents to spoil or chemically react with the can's material) or frozen (allowing the contents to either expand or spoil.)
- Several anecdotes related to canned dog food were used, conveniently ignoring the fact that this happens to canned cat food, canned human food, and, indeed, canned food in general.
- Pictures included in the article had nothing to do with the anecdotes provided - three pictures of dog food brands not mentioned in the article, a picture of dog food itself in a can, and a picture of a trash can with a dog food brand painted on it.

All I got from this article was "someone's decided that you shouldn't buy canned dog food, and tried to put you off doing so."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh ewe
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't give pugs carrots.  It gives them the nastiest gas imaginable.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I once had a can of cat food get a hole in it somehow and it went bad. I opened that can and one drop of foul stench got on my hand. It was like an episode from Seinfeld. It would not go away and an hour later at work, a coworker was like, "what the hell is that smell?"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bootleg: An explosion that happened in a British kitchen in 2015 was so bad that the home's owner had to repaint the walls and replace at least one piece of furniture.

I've nearly had that happen a few times... Wasn't from dog food, though.


Beat me to it......twisted minds think alike.   Well, it was dog food at one point.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In out house, our 6 lb Chihuahua mix (aka The Illustrious Goober Pea) can fart like a 170 lb bull mastiff.  Amazing what that little dog can do.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This would happen AFTER I gave my dogs canned food. Never again.
Stick to the kibble for the firm poop.
Then you can have fun with the "ol' fake poop gag"!
t0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"On that night in 2001"

What is this, slashdot?
 
