 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Death toll rises to 19 in Tennessee tornadovirus outbreak   (usatoday.com) divider line
47
    More: Followup, Nashville, Tennessee, early Tuesday morning, Main Street, Tennessee, different counties, Davidson County, Tennessee, violent storms, Middle Tennessee  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 12:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet trump did this
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tornado season started early this year.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See folks, people are worrying about the fake virus while the real threat are tornadoes created by the obama weather machine targeting the only patriotic states supporting trump.

Killing republicans with tornadoes is the democrat strategy to win this november.

/what a hoax!
//I bet those people didnt even die and are crisis actors!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's harsh. Condolences & sympathies, etc. And I didn't have Tennessee pegged as a particularly tornado-prone state.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: trump


DRINK IN THE BOOBIES!
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I temp lived in a shiatty hood in Hermitage in a clapped out duplex (during the flood of 2010 where I got stuck for a week until the flood waters receded )... that duplex is now flattened.

thank god I moved.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw in some rabid squirrels and I think we have our movie.

But, seriously, I'm sorry about the loss, Tennessee Farkers.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has me wondering if I could talk my landlord into building a strong room in the house. I live in Kansas City, and have a basement, but no part of the house has four concrete walls.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: I bet trump did this


No, but he's sure to take credit for saving the lives of all the people who weren't killed.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: wantingout: trump

DRINK IN THE BOOBIES!


Don't mind if I do.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says 21 now.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: See folks, people are worrying about the fake virus while the real threat are tornadoes created by the obama weather machine targeting the only patriotic states supporting trump.

Killing republicans with tornadoes is the democrat strategy to win this november.

/what a hoax!
//I bet those people didnt even die and are crisis actors!


Could you at least let the bodies cool off before starting in with your political wanking?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: I bet trump did this


You know who else killed his own people with tornados?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Says 21 now.


I trust you, morg.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what confuses me about people in the midwest bringing up the dangers of earthquakes in California. Tornados are deadly, happen often, and hard to mitigate against in small buildings. So much more dangerous than earthquakes.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Man, that's harsh. Condolences & sympathies, etc. And I didn't have Tennessee pegged as a particularly tornado-prone state.


Yeah I wonder if part of why they were hit so hard is because they aren't one of the areas of the US that are prone to tornados? But it does look like a big one went through. I'm still saying an F3 by the damage. But it may have been an F4.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Man, that's harsh. Condolences & sympathies, etc. And I didn't have Tennessee pegged as a particularly tornado-prone state.


They get blasted with weather on a fairly regular basis.

/Company has an office there
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: I bet trump did this


My theory is that Trump now has seized control of the Obama Weather Machine. Since there is no such thing as climate change, the hot air that drives tornados, hurricanes and winter storm systems must be coming from somewhere, and the obvious place to look is Mar del Lago (Mire del lagarto).

All of Trump's bloviating and blathering is disrupting not only the USA and the world, but also the climate patterns and therefore the less influence you attribute to global warming, the more you logical and morally have to attribute to Trump.

God hates Trump. Gays may explain earthquakes and hurricanes in Blue States but disasters in Red States are genuine Acts of God to express his displeasure in his Only Begotten Son, The Donald, Our Lord and Saviour.

You have to admit, my theology is just as good as theirs, and my cans of emergency supplies are much better. You can use them as pee and poop buckets straight from UPS, without having to eat the stale, cheap, and nasty food they contain because I ship them empty, ready for use.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see from a temporary sidebar that Biden has called Chris (Matthews) Chuck.

I agree with this assessment. From now on, Chris is Chuck.

"Two Buck Chuck". He deserves a new nickname in his retirement, something that reflects his character and personality, as well as his new hobbies and occupations.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: morg: Says 21 now.

I trust you, morg.


I will see your 21 now and up the ante to "21 Forever". What are we doing again?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: wantingout: I bet trump did this

You know who else killed his own people with tornados?


God? Moses? The Wicked Witch of the West?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: This is what confuses me about people in the midwest bringing up the dangers of earthquakes in California. Tornados are deadly, happen often, and hard to mitigate against in small buildings. So much more dangerous than earthquakes.


They're the closest thing we have on earth to a Crystaline Entity (sp?)

Had a weak one blow through under an overpass while my daughter and I waited it out in my truck.

Friggin' terrifying

Also had one brush up near my house -  cowered in the basement as the freight train rolled past (it actually sounds like that)

Minimal damage thankfully
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Man, that's harsh. Condolences & sympathies, etc. And I didn't have Tennessee pegged as a particularly tornado-prone state.

Yeah I wonder if part of why they were hit so hard is because they aren't one of the areas of the US that are prone to tornados? But it does look like a big one went through. I'm still saying an F3 by the damage. But it may have been an F4.


They are in "Dixie Alley" and get a LOT of tornadoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I *bet* none of them washed their hands!!!
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Jesus...those poor people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: See folks, people are worrying about the fake virus while the real threat are tornadoes created by the obama weather machine targeting the only patriotic states supporting trump.

Killing republicans with tornadoes is the democrat strategy to win this november.

/what a hoax!
//I bet those people didnt even die and are crisis actors!


You know how I can tell your country is one Hurtin' Puppy of a nation nowadays?

I second the motion of a drink.

Hurting Puppy is something the kids said when I was an undergraduate and sophmore at university. It is preppy/college student speak. Do the kids still talk about hurtin' puppies or have they some other word of saying go to bed, Trumper, you are drunk?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I farking hate tornadoes.  That's why I live where they aren't.
 
jgilb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would appear that the more you praise Jesus Christ, the more likely he will kill you.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Tornado season started early this year.


First thing that popped in my tiny brain...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I *bet* none of them washed their hands!!!


God is big on washing, only he calls it ritual bathing (Jews) and baptism (Christians). Apparently, you can get too much of a good thing though, because a lot of Christians practice infant baptism ("A little dab will do yah") instead of total immersion in ice cold rivers and lakes.

In ancient times, newly Christian kings practiced mass immersion of their Heathen subjects and slaves in rivers. Tens of thousands died and went to Heaven at a time. Perhaps several million Europeans died this way before bathing was banned by the clergy. Ironically, the plague may have played a role in the decline of public bath houses, although the sex really chapped the clerical party's buttocks. That and diaper rash.
 
Marine1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: This is what confuses me about people in the midwest bringing up the dangers of earthquakes in California. Tornados are deadly, happen often, and hard to mitigate against in small buildings. So much more dangerous than earthquakes.


They don't take out entire cities, though. They're also somewhat of a crapshoot: the odds of a tornado hitting your house specifically are remote. The San Andreas fault will eventually go off, and when it does, it's going to turn a good chunk of LA into rubble. Less than it did before, because of building codes, but still.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A little update from the ground here in Nashville: Volunteer groups are getting a surge of people showing up to help, local charitable groups are slammed with donations. We got patrols of leftist weirdos patrolling the streets with chainsaws and pallets of water. It's rough, but this city can pull together pretty well when we need to. Heading out shortly to join in a chain gang and do a little sawing myself.

Solidarity is a beautiful thing to behold.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I texted my friend (who just moved there) over an hour ago to see if she was ok. No response yet... :-(
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: 4seasons85!: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Man, that's harsh. Condolences & sympathies, etc. And I didn't have Tennessee pegged as a particularly tornado-prone state.

Yeah I wonder if part of why they were hit so hard is because they aren't one of the areas of the US that are prone to tornados? But it does look like a big one went through. I'm still saying an F3 by the damage. But it may have been an F4.

They are in "Dixie Alley" and get a LOT of tornadoes.

[Fark user image image 850x506]


Ah I didn't know that.  Thanks!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I farking hate tornadoes.  That's why I live where they aren't.


But the poor people who are starving in jungles and deserts aren't healthy or wealthy enough to leave their friends, families and communties and go die in the urban slums of Bamako! The roads are full of many dangers, and modern slavers, and child rapists and murderers.

Conservative angry comics just don't understand the economics of poverty and stupidity or else they wouldn't support Trump, Libert-Aryans and Con-Self-Serving Artists!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a really great song about the road to Bamako.

Trust the popular songs, not the Angry Comics.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"President Donald Trump tweeted his support Tuesday morning: "Prayers for all of those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee. We will continue to monitor the developments. The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time.""

"And FARK California. I hope you all die of the plague or whatever."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 316x608]



Tennessee is no where Hoboken!!!
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, I'd been so used to just the flooding I didn't even think about tornadoes with last night.

/Living in Southern TN now
//Only slightly underwater
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: I texted my friend (who just moved there) over an hour ago to see if she was ok. No response yet... :-(


I hope you get a hold of her soon!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't be fooled. The bouncy popular song by the Bibb brothers is not the real "Road to Bamako" (Mali).

It is devoid of sadness, tragedy, myth and truth. It's the feel-good hit of the season. Well, ad-like at any rate.

The real Bamako is a sad ballad and a subtile, resigned, protest song.

The real "Road to Bamako" is sung by a white female folksinger, not a couple of cool black dudes in fancy duds with fancy guitars and boots and stuff. I think she picked it up in Mali (where Bamako, aka "Crocodile River" is a real place with all that entails.)

Road to Bamako
Copyright July 2006
Chris MacLean

"ROAD TO BAMAKO"
Youtube F7qYbuySmZc


Ironically, I suspect the black dudes are singing white wash, while the Canadian lady has the real facts, in accordance with the Factfulness of the late Hans Rosling, rest his soul.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Mr.Hawk: I texted my friend (who just moved there) over an hour ago to see if she was ok. No response yet... :-(

I hope you get a hold of her soon!


Good luck. I know the feeling when disasters strike in places where you have family and friends or just people who have casually met and like.

I have 308,000 people in my family genealogy now. It's a way of symbolically and easily making contact with the world.

Hurricrane Katrina, the Christmas Tsunami, all the other natural and man-made disasters of the world are not just 9 Day Wonders of the news cycle, they are personal.

When disaster strikes the world, it is not longer fodder for concern and jokes. It is personal. When I was working with fairly good pay, I was a sizeable donor to charities and disaster relief or development projects. More than some of the senior managers in the business. Now I can't give very much or very often, but I can still try to point out the massive progress being made against poverty and other evils.

Nil desperandum.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: See folks, people are worrying about the fake virus while the real threat are tornadoes created by the obama weather machine targeting the only patriotic states supporting trump.

Killing republicans with tornadoes is the democrat strategy to win this november.

/what a hoax!
//I bet those people didnt even die and are crisis actors!


I'm sure those rugged individuals won't want any ebil big gubbermint trying to "help" them now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Judge for yourself:

On My Way To Bamako
Eric Bibb, Habib Koité

Well I'm on my way to Bamako
A place I always wanted to go
I'm on my way to Bamako
To see what I can see

Got a good friend there, Habib Koite
A good musician, by the way
Got a good friend there, Habib Koite
Gonna meet his family

It's my first trip to West Africa
And I'm pretty sure
In some kind of way
It's gonna feel like coming home

Well I'm on my way to Bamako
Gonna leave behind the ice and snow
I'm on my way to...

Source: Musixmatch

It's all good as music. As a view of the world, music and comedy can be quite warped. That is my point, nothing personal against any body's song, but I believe the French hit on something good when they said France was ruled by songs, not absolute monarchs and bourgeois crap-mongers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: lolmao500: See folks, people are worrying about the fake virus while the real threat are tornadoes created by the obama weather machine targeting the only patriotic states supporting trump.

Killing republicans with tornadoes is the democrat strategy to win this november.

/what a hoax!
//I bet those people didnt even die and are crisis actors!

I'm sure those rugged individuals won't want any ebil big gubbermint trying to "help" them now.

Now

, as Slappy the Squirrel would say, Now, that's kamedy!

Conservatives are all for entitlements and government largesse. For themselves and their own kind. Not for you. Loot the state treasury!  Let the poor die and reduce the"surplus population".

The gapped tooth yokels are all on government welfare in one way or another. Like Grandpa Simpson, they don't need it, they didn't earn, but they will raise Hell if even one cheque is late.

I guess there can be truth in music and comedy. It just depends on who is doing it. fark Ben Garrison. He's stupider and more mendacious than Trump Himself.

It's not the poor who are the surplus population. It is Scrooge and Marley. Not Bob Marley. Well, not THAT Bob Marley. He was one of the good uns.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marine1: This has me wondering if I could talk my landlord into building a strong room in the house. I live in Kansas City, and have a basement, but no part of the house has four concrete walls.


All of my relatives live in the Kansas City area and almost all of them have walk-out basements.  Most of the older houses are built into terraces.  I've always wondered how safe they are during a tornado.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report