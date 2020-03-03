 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Smoking hot Welsh woman goes on TV and claims to give the best BJs in Cardiff (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
56
    More: Giggity, IPhone, Apple Inc., Sex Clinic fans, English-language films, 2006 albums, Jesus, Confession, App Store  
•       •       •

1880 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 12:50 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.

Fark journalism in the ass!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like something that escaped from one of the Torchwood Hub's containment rooms.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.

Fark journalism in the ass!


Seriously DA FUQ is going on modmins?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katy Perry has really let herself go.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, smoking for Wales.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
why do british people look at least 10 years older than they are
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amazing what a belt sander can do these days.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I did not catch the caveat of that statement. Well played. Well played.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welsh people all talk like they're giving blowjobs anyway.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: SansNeural: Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.

Fark journalism in the ass!

Seriously DA FUQ is going on modmins?


Anything to distract from more Trump bashing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby's sense of humor should be a felony.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What is a phone lead?  Charging cable?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.


And that's her good picture!


i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CanuckInCA:

why do british people look at least 10 years older than they are

That would be the mean in Greenwich Mean Time.  Thought everyone knew that.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.

And that's her good picture!


[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x350]


23 in a row?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.

And that's her good picture!



Fark user imageView Full Size


23? Is that on a scale of 100?
 
hunh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I contend that I am the best reciever of BJs ever.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"


Damn right they can.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No sharp knees there.
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: johnny_vegas: elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.

And that's her good picture!


[Fark user image 615x350]

23? Is that on a scale of 100?


I believe the applicable units are 'stones.'

/nice to see Fark's 'smoking hot' isn't dead
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pup.socket: No sharp knees there.


They're Rubenesque.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.

Fark journalism in the ass!


Ain't nothing wrong with selling out as long as the check's big enough.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd like to sample this young woman's talents to confirm this.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]


Indeed.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: pup.socket: No sharp knees there.

They're Rubenesque.


And still fellow stud69s upthread are complainin...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.

And that's her good picture!


[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: pup.socket: No sharp knees there.

They're Rubenesque.


gephardtdaily.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.


Multipass
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No wonder wales is full of drunks if ''good looking woman'' look like that.
 
aungen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]


She was my first thought, as well. :)
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crazy Blow Job Girl
Youtube GH1ruMGpTVY
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: She looks like something that escaped from one of the Torchwood Hub's containment rooms.


The Everlasting Gobstopper?

/she does look hungry doesn't she?
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: johnny_vegas: elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.

And that's her good picture!


[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x350]

[Fark user image 615x350]


She might want to swallow less.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: [YouTube video: Crazy Blow Job Girl]


Guys love it like that!
Where did you read this?
/lulz
//a classic
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"are you whales Scottish?"
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: why do british people look at least 10 years older than they are


And their fashion 20 years out of date.  They're just hitting the 90s over there.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"


They have. But then she went and married Michael Douglas.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can buy that she is a very good giver of BJs. I mean, she's going to have to give it a lot of extra effort. A hot chick can give a meh BJ and guys will keep coming back.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: [photos1.blogger.com image 180x203]



she.. looka lika man
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: johnny_vegas: elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.

And that's her good picture!


[Fark user image 615x350]

23? Is that on a scale of 100?


thinking it's not pairs of chromosomes
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's "Smokin' Hot" subby.  If you're going to get the old deceptive headline clickbait d#own formatting is crucial.
/As in all these British tabloids can get wanked right off of to Mama June's smokin' hot ass.
//#keeptheapostrophealive
 
aungen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]

[media0.giphy.com image 555x312] [View Full Size image _x_]


I did not need to see that at work.  Wife's been doing a lot of cross-fit.  A little too close to a reality that I can never ha ... wait, maybe I can buy some flowers and see how it goes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: OK, smoking for Wales.
[Fark user image image 615x346]

I guess.


"You just can't quite rely on that light..." -- Aurthur
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]


One genetic mutant and she promptly left the country

/and she'll give you cancer
//Cathy, call me
///and cancel that restraining order too please
 
drewogatory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]

[media0.giphy.com image 555x312] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ass double! Not that it matters, but I think CZJ prefers a cigarette and a cocktail to cross fit.
 
aungen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drewogatory: johnny_vegas: Weird Hal: smed7: Comon Wales...you can do better than that.

/not even "British Hot"

Damn right they can.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x320]

[media0.giphy.com image 555x312] [View Full Size image _x_]

Ass double! Not that it matters, but I think CZJ prefers a cigarette and a cocktail to cross fit.


I think its actually Pilates, but yeah... crossfit is easier to make fun of :)
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report