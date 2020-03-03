 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Boobies If this trend catches on, we could have some serious underboob going on this summer (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.

May journalism die an ignoble death.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm listening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't mind sponsored links. I mind not being upfront about them
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?


They are trying to get some money out of being attractive.  You used to have to do that at a bar, one gentleman at a time, so you were subject to all sorts of infectious diseases.  Now that you can get naked digitally, you are less prone to infection.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?


That word is misogynist.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I served under Major Underboob in the Army.  Best assignment ever.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, I'm just here for the articles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet the sheik told her this was a good idea when he was filling her bowl with coke.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?

That word is misogynist.


No, I think its skank.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I don't see this trend getting much support.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't click here at work. Wonder what all the hub bub is.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jake Havechek: NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?

That word is misogynist.

No, I think its skank.


And what's with the lips? I don't know anyone who finds that "look" to be attractive.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's not cleavage, that's a continental divide.  Her tits have separate zip codes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?


I thought "thot" was the new "skank." But then again, I'm still not sure what a "yeet" is, so what do I know? (I used to be with it. Then they changed what it is and what I'm with isn't it.)
 
Explodo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of boobs, and seeing more of them in general, but that's a look only fake boobs(the woman in the article) and very young boobs can really pull off...neither of which I want to see.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?


She's not a skank! She produces no product, gets her income from donations and generally doesn't do anything but take pictures of herself, but she is not a skank.
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm a fan of sideboob....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a thing last year too?
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As always the dream is a nubile 23yo with gravity-defying breasts. The reality is the average American
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I served under Major Underboob in the Army.  Best assignment ever.


Lucky you.  I was under Major Diarrhea.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not a new trend.  It's been around for a while, and I've been studying it very closely.

VERY CLOSELY.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just not appealing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drunk is the new fashionable
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No wonder she's using bikinis up-side-down, she can't even get her duck lips on straight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Attention whores gonna attention-whore.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is Influencer some kind of new word for "skank"?



I believe some use it because it has a better connotation than "unemployed attention seeking over-sharer".

<shrug>
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So someone didn't know which way to put it on. She got it wrong. Posted selfies. Told people she did it on purpose. A new trend is born. Is that about right?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mukster: Personally, I'm a fan of sideboob....


crow202.orgView Full Size

I'm on her side! (Fun fact: I didn't notice there was a painting in this JPEG for some time.)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can sideboob, you can have underboob, you can have cleavage, you can all the types of boobs you want, just no nipple
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: Attention whores gonna attention-whore.


And more power to them
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SansNeural: No wonder she's using bikinis up-side-down, she can't even get her duck lips on straight.

[Fark user image 600x430]


deviated septum probably.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: TWX: Attention whores gonna attention-whore.

And more power to them


Sure. But that doesn't mean they deserve special treatment either.
 
