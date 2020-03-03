 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   TV presenter describes Jack Black as a pig-faced (synonym for rooster) and an absolute (nickname for Richard) (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Interview, ill-fated interviews, Presenter, Vernon Kay, Jack Black, News presenter, Shallow Hal, Sun  
•       •       •

665 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 2:58 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.

British tabloid BS forever!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little more subtlety on the paid links. Or a little more honesty.

Either works
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Star is the new Daily Fail?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pig-faced? You're the expert, Vernon.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: He added: "When you're so rude, arrogant, and pig-faced to a young TV presenter, who's so nervous and trying to hone his skills, and you're so arrogant to dismiss that, it's just not on.

In other words N00b interviewer does a poor/unprofessional job and Black reacts poorly and remembers him as an idiot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also an arsehole, (synonym for asshole)
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He should know.
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

probesport: [images.immediate.co.uk image 620x413]


It's a living!

A damn good living, I might add.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But it looks cute on him!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vernon Kay has opened up about his presenting days on T4 in the early 200s, saying Jack Black was an unsavoury guest.

I don't care what you say, Jack Black is not 1800 years old, nor is he an "A" lister.  Dafuq?
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PluckYew: Vernon Kay has opened up about his presenting days on T4 in the early 200s, saying Jack Black was an unsavoury guest.

I don't care what you say, Jack Black is not 1800 years old, nor is he an "A" lister.  Dafuq?


Let me get this straight - a 30 year old male comedic musical b-lister was a bit of a cock jackass? 

Yeah, colour me shocked.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PluckYew: Vernon Kay has opened up about his presenting days on T4 in the early 200s, saying Jack Black was an unsavoury guest.

I don't care what you say, Jack Black is not 1800 years old, nor is he an "A" lister.  Dafuq?


Also, why does he lick his guests?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report