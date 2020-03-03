 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Virgin to host porn party   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*technical virgin
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.


just use the drapes like everyone else
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the front end of the deal was all business. After the back-end...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jan. 18, 2021: GayVN Awards
Jan. 20 - 23, 2021: AEE (expo)
Jan. 20 - 22, 2021: ANE (novelty expo)
Jan. 23, 2012: AVN Awards

The last day is dedicated to time-travel porn.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been going for the last few years and if you get the Goodie Bag... wow!
One joint was 3 grams of shatter with 3 grams of flower wrapped in a breaded rose petal cover.
Food and drinks are amazing.

It's a great time! I do get to see a lot more then usual, but I do work for Larry and get a the VIP treatment.

/NOT that kinda special treatment.
//I wish I did!!
///not from Larry
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, bad timing. The black light convention comes in the following week.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.


Oh now, I find porn stars to better overall folks then most.
Just because no one wants to have the kind of sex you see in porn with you does't mean they are nasty folks.

It's you, not them.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.

Oh now, I find porn stars to better overall folks then most.
Just because no one wants to have the kind of sex you see in porn with you does't mean they are nasty folks.

It's you, not them.


I'm really into this new MILF-Stepmom hybrid porn genre.

They inject ladies' gaping orifices with queso and have them squat over a guy holding a tortilla chip in his mouth.

It's called Nacho Mama.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Jelly Bean Raider: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.

Oh now, I find porn stars to better overall folks then most.
Just because no one wants to have the kind of sex you see in porn with you does't mean they are nasty folks.

It's you, not them.

I'm really into this new MILF-Stepmom hybrid porn genre.

They inject ladies' gaping orifices with queso and have them squat over a guy holding a tortilla chip in his mouth.

It's called Nacho Mama.


I bet I could find this on the servers, somewhere...
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh joy another "Look but don't touch"
I get that at home........sorry not going!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: *technical virgin


I hear that's one of the award catagories.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this a metaphor for everything Trump and trumpery?

Will all the Trump Incels and Gamerboyz join the Great Unlaid in the Walk of Shame soon?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like about 10 years of my Friday nights
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Jelly Bean Raider: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.

Oh now, I find porn stars to better overall folks then most.
Just because no one wants to have the kind of sex you see in porn with you does't mean they are nasty folks.

It's you, not them.

I'm really into this new MILF-Stepmom hybrid porn genre.

They inject ladies' gaping orifices with queso and have them squat over a guy holding a tortilla chip in his mouth.

It's called Nacho Mama.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.

just use the drapes like everyone else


Do they match the carpets?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was in Vegas years ago for CES and stumbled on the AVN show. Saw a chunky gal in a nurse outfit and a guy dressed as a condom. I quickly realized I wasn't at CES and turned around. To this day I'm not sure what I missed, if anything.

Anyhoo, kinda ironic that property went from being a Hard Rock to a Virgin.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not saying there's going to be a lot of ladies with daddy issues at that convention.  So don't go there looking for them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Wow, bad timing. The black light convention comes in the following week.


Bad timing?

Or synergy?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Dangerous_sociopath: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Good for them! I'm sure they'll make a lot of money that week.  I would also hope that they would have the good taste to close for the following week for fumigation and disinfection.

just use the drapes like everyone else

Do they match the carpets?


yes, both are encrusted
 
rogue49
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uhh, Virgin has a porn production company
It's one of its branches

Richard Branson knows how to be a dirty ol' man and still look legit and respectful

I gotta take notes...
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last year on championship Sunday I was sitting at Gold Coast have a beer and watching the game.

A fella from WI sat down next to me and we started chatting he was a retired school teacher and was in town for a conference.

Well about 20 minutes go by and I ask him what conference and he replies "you know The Conference" and was like nope its Vegas there are probably 20 of them. And then He does the double shoulder look and says "the porn one" and I was like Oh, ok cool.

Now I thought this was the end of the conversation but apparently now that the cat was out of the bag we couldn't just watch the game anymore we had to talk about his yearly trek to the porn conference and what he hoped to accomplish this year and blah blah blah.

The best part was that he kept bringing up his concern that Hard Rock was sold and that the new hotel would be called Virgin and that he couldn't see a porn conference being  held in a hotel called Virgin and I tried to convince him that Richard Branson was not that sort of fella. But he wouldn't listen and was very concerned about the future of his conference.

A few minutes later he left to go check into his room and I decided to leave and watch the rest of the games from home.

This is what I get for going to Gold Coast and not Moon Doggies.
 
