(Daily Star)   How to shave your balls (possible nsfw content on page)
42
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1) Don't.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carefully
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have difficulty shaving their sack? How is this a problem? Just stretch the sack out so you're shaving an even surface, you don't need anything fancy for it at all.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but why tho? i cut the main fro back from time to time...but the balls?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dip them bad boys in some Nair like you're dipping a tea bag.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use Nad's.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, the Daily Star's cheque must have cleared... 6 greens in a row.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: Just dip them bad boys in some Nair like you're dipping a tea bag.


You are the devil
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Carefully


Very carefully.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crocodile Dundee style.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really quite invigorating
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: but why tho? i cut the main fro back from time to time...but the balls?


A woman should never feel obligated to do things I like, but if I'm going to ask a partner to suck on my balls while she is down there the onus is on me to have them shaved.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thing right here:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

The guard that's installed lets it trim to all its trimming goodliness, but protects the boys from the cutting edge. Overall, best razor I've used for anything...
 
Shazam999
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: but why tho? i cut the main fro back from time to time...but the balls?


I have like six hairs on my scrotum.  Damned things.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Just dip them bad boys in some Nair like you're dipping a tea bag.


To soothe the pain would you suggest icy hot?
 
ifky
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
CAREFULLY light each individual hair on fire
 
amindtat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The main takeaway from Rollercoaster Tycoon: keep your park clean if you want people to ride your attractions.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ifky: CAREFULLY light each individual hair on fire


Goodness Gracious!!
 
allears
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A good quality electric rotary shaver, after a light dusting of talc. Been working  just fine for me for years.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article is sadly lacking pictures of kiwi fruit.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I use this stuff
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not drunk.  Dear god, don't do it drunk.  You will live to regret it.
 
flemardo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Totally not an advertisement for the trimmer they keep mentioning by name over and over and over and over again.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 570x321]

I use this stuff


Vegemite?
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just wax it once in a while...

*sproinggggg*
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
with a rusty razor?
 
flemardo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nads for your nads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just have my girlfriend do it...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TsarTom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bic lighter. Flick, hold for a sec, release. Do this about 25-30 times. If the flames grow too large, slap them out.

Make sure you live near a clinic or hospital.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who the fark shaves their own balls?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not me. Nope. Not allowed.
 
TsarTom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: I just have my girlfriend do it...


[Fark user image 650x433]


tiny fist etc
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's amazing we get anything done with all the sex we are having and the amount of time we spend shearing our junk in between.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Gubbo: Carefully

Very carefully.


Very very carefully.

/had to shave mine prior to my vasectomy
//always use a new razor/blade
///Dr Evil was correct. Breathtaking.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We'll see if anything is obscure on Fark...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Daily Star is there, where The Sun don't shine.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Same Mach 3 as for the face. No problems yet. Though I do occasionally catch a fingernail with the blades.

What does annoy me is the patch of around 15 hairs on the shaft.

It's not just ears where unwanted hair appears on my quickening pace to the grave.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Protip:  Once you start, you have to manscape every week or you have the itch.

Has anyone tried one of them Laser/blue light thingies from Chiner?
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 570x321] [View Full Size image _x_]

I use this stuff


black tar heroin?
 
TsarTom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Protip:  Once you start, you have to manscape every week or you have the itch.

Has anyone tried one of them Laser/blue light thingies from Chiner?


No, but I did try the one down at Kmart. You wouldn't believe the fuss
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Demetrius: Gubbo: Carefully

Very carefully.

Very very carefully.

/had to shave mine prior to my vasectomy
//always use a new razor/blade
///Dr Evil was correct. Breathtaking.


This, same reason.  Shaving cream for delicate skin helps too.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Just dip them bad boys in some Nair like you're dipping a tea bag.


I like to stand on two cinder-blocks with a bucket of Nair between them, then do a deep knee bend all the way down. Keeps me flexible, and smooth.
 
Report