(BBC-US)   For no reason at all, here's an article from a year ago describing what it would be like trying to get food, if the complex global system of food production and distribution gets disrupted   (bbc.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It is really hard work to starve people as they are tremendously resilient," says de Waal. "You need a truly bad government that actively pursues the kind of policies that deprive people of what they need and degrade the environment.

Sounds like we're about to be #1 again! USA! USA!
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am a food producer, and no.

At least for the rural counties.

Maybe for city folk.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I don't think quantity of food will be a problem for anyone in countries that produce a lot of food (the US). Variety of available food might return to like 1970s or 1980s levels for a while if things get bad. Might get hard to find organic fair trade cacao nibs or whatever for a while, and you might get sick of eating corn on the cob and potatoes so much.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone pleeeease think of the Quinoa!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna miss bananas something fierce.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "It is really hard work to starve people as they are tremendously resilient," says de Waal. "You need a truly bad government that actively pursues the kind of policies that deprive people of what they need and degrade the environment.

Sounds like we're about to be #1 again! USA! USA!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


You need to work hard to actually starve a nation out. Not even the Kims have managed it.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also for no reason at all.....

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: koder: "It is really hard work to starve people as they are tremendously resilient," says de Waal. "You need a truly bad government that actively pursues the kind of policies that deprive people of what they need and degrade the environment.

Sounds like we're about to be #1 again! USA! USA!

[Fark user image 813x533]
[Fark user image 760x250]

You need to work hard to actually starve a nation out. Not even the Kims have managed it.


Yes, it's hard to zero out a population.. but lots of people have tried.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: Eh, I don't think quantity of food will be a problem for anyone in countries that produce a lot of food (the US). Variety of available food might return to like 1970s or 1980s levels for a while if things get bad. Might get hard to find organic fair trade cacao nibs or whatever for a while, and you might get sick of eating corn on the cob and potatoes so much.


Your profile says you live in Missouri, so for you this answer might actually be plausible.  I'll bet you could get in your car and drive to a farm within 45 minutes, to buy direct from the farmer, right?  For those of us Coastal ElitesTMliving in the northeast corridor, 95% of what we eat is trucked / shipped / rail freighted in -- particularly fruits and vegetables, which are overwhelmingly from Florida, California, and Mexico. If we get a big snow storm -- as in, trucks can't make it to the grocery store big -- the shelves are picked clean of perishables within 48 hours.  In New York City, I've heard that the difference between fully stocked shelves and empty shelves is more like 18 hours.  It is a constant resupply mission from off the island.

We in our ivory towers exist on the thinnest of supply lines, and the Sarajevo example is frighteningly apt if we ever saw a complete cessation of freight coming in from other parts of the country.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I can walk outside and shoot any number of deer, turkey, cows, horses, neighbors dogs, ground hogs, and such.

Nothing wrong with wild game is there?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Bring it on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

FarkQued: I can walk outside and shoot any number of deer, turkey, cows, horses, neighbors dogs, ground hogs, and such.

Nothing wrong with wild game is there?


Until scurvy kicks in.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This text is now purple: koder: "It is really hard work to starve people as they are tremendously resilient," says de Waal. "You need a truly bad government that actively pursues the kind of policies that deprive people of what they need and degrade the environment.

Sounds like we're about to be #1 again! USA! USA!

[Fark user image 813x533]
[Fark user image 760x250]

You need to work hard to actually starve a nation out. Not even the Kims have managed it.

Yes, it's hard to zero out a population.. but lots of people have tried.

[Fark user image 455x282]


I am not ashamed to admit that my Irish ancestors were among the only culture to ever be defeated by a Potato.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This text is now purple: koder: "It is really hard work to starve people as they are tremendously resilient," says de Waal. "You need a truly bad government that actively pursues the kind of policies that deprive people of what they need and degrade the environment.

Sounds like we're about to be #1 again! USA! USA!

[Fark user image 813x533]
[Fark user image 760x250]

You need to work hard to actually starve a nation out. Not even the Kims have managed it.

Yes, it's hard to zero out a population.. but lots of people have tried.

[Fark user image 455x282]


It's doable if you don't have to live there.

But grandposter assumed that would be the case, so your best comp is Mugabe, who basically only zeroed out growth.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

holdmybones: FarkQued: I can walk outside and shoot any number of deer, turkey, cows, horses, neighbors dogs, ground hogs, and such.

Nothing wrong with wild game is there?

Until scurvy kicks in.


Besides the big bottle of chewable vitamin C tablets on the counter, there are some pretty good wild sources of C.

But really, this is WV so loosing a tooth or three just makes you fit in even better when the hordes of city folk start to show up looking for food.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
5.imimg.comView Full Size

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: fallingcow: Eh, I don't think quantity of food will be a problem for anyone in countries that produce a lot of food (the US). Variety of available food might return to like 1970s or 1980s levels for a while if things get bad. Might get hard to find organic fair trade cacao nibs or whatever for a while, and you might get sick of eating corn on the cob and potatoes so much.

Your profile says you live in Missouri, so for you this answer might actually be plausible.  I'll bet you could get in your car and drive to a farm within 45 minutes, to buy direct from the farmer, right?  For those of us Coastal ElitesTMliving in the northeast corridor, 95% of what we eat is trucked / shipped / rail freighted in -- particularly fruits and vegetables, which are overwhelmingly from Florida, California, and Mexico. If we get a big snow storm -- as in, trucks can't make it to the grocery store big -- the shelves are picked clean of perishables within 48 hours.  In New York City, I've heard that the difference between fully stocked shelves and empty shelves is more like 18 hours.  It is a constant resupply mission from off the island.

We in our ivory towers exist on the thinnest of supply lines, and the Sarajevo example is frighteningly apt if we ever saw a complete cessation of freight coming in from other parts of the country.


You do realize that this will further empower the "deplorables" in the "flyover states"? Picture our cities under  quarantine. No one in or out except official government vehicles. Farmers want to protect their families and so barricade themselves. Government declares that due to the nature of the emergency that it will begin confiscating produce and livestock in order to feed the population centers. The rural folks see this as another way that their hard work is being stolen to take care of the blue regions. I could easily foresee farmers defending their land and products and dying in the process. All those folks who felt marginalized by Obama and then Hilary's campaign and voted for the Orange Imbecile will cling further to their guns and bibles and will fight back.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Slypork: You do realize that this will further empower the "deplorables" in the "flyover states"? Picture our cities under  quarantine. No one in or out except official government vehicles. Farmers want to protect their families and so barricade themselves. Government declares that due to the nature of the emergency that it will begin confiscating produce and livestock in order to feed the population centers. The rural folks see this as another way that their hard work is being stolen to take care of the blue regions. I could easily foresee farmers defending their land and products and dying in the process. All those folks who felt marginalized by Obama and then Hilary's campaign and voted for the Orange Imbecile will cling further to their guns and bibles and will fight back.


I don't see this administration seizing anything from farmers. Hell no -- that's contrary to everything they've done so far, and would be political suicide. At best, they're going to start buying that stuff from them in bulk, and then selling it to local blue state governments -- AFTER the local governments agree to repeal any sanctuary city rules or equivalent.  More likely, though, they do absolutely nothing and let the free market work it out.
 
comrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I walk about 7 minutes to my neighborhood farm where I buy products produced at that farm and the network of city subsidized farms in Zurich.

I know that's not practical for the full population here but the government has had a mandate to be calorie neutral where we produce enough calories and it's pretty close - about 90% at this point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: Your profile says you live in Missouri, so for you this answer might actually be plausible.  I'll bet you could get in your car and drive to a farm within 45 minutes, to buy direct from the farmer, right?


Speaking as someone who grew up in rural northern Indiana, that doesn't help.  It's all feed corn.  I mean, I could mill it into cornmeal, but there aren't any mills.  I'd probably burn more calories grinding corn between rocks than I'd get from the cornmeal.

Same with the soybeans.  It's a different variety than edamame.

Now, you can eat those soybeans and that corn, but it's not going to be something that a farmer is equipped to sell to a person.  I'd probably just buy a chicken, but of course, if the farmer could get a chicken to me, he would.  The fact that I have to drive out there and knock on doors looking for a chicken would be a major problem.  Now multiply that by 100,000 people.  There will be no food for anybody.

You're better off killing squirrels with deadfalls and boiling acorns.
 
englaja
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank fark I am a chonker. I have my own reserves.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm set.  I hacked down a patch of weeds this summer and found a small pumpkin growing wild.  It somehow escaped the compost pile.  I'll just rely on nature's bounty and NH's two week growing season.  What could go wrong?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: "It is really hard work to starve people as they are tremendously resilient," says de Waal. "You need a truly bad government that actively pursues the kind of policies that deprive people of what they need and degrade the environment.

Sounds like we're about to be #1 again! USA! USA!


Actually, that would be Venezuela...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkQued: holdmybones: FarkQued: I can walk outside and shoot any number of deer, turkey, cows, horses, neighbors dogs, ground hogs, and such.

Nothing wrong with wild game is there?

Until scurvy kicks in.

Besides the big bottle of chewable vitamin C tablets on the counter, there are some pretty good wild sources of C.

But really, this is WV so loosing a tooth or three just makes you fit in even better when the hordes of city folk start to show up looking for food.


My family stomped around Moundsville and other small towns around Wheeling for a hundred years. I have a fake front tooth and when the false tooth fails, I get to live like my ancestors, I always say.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bring it on!

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've secretly wished someone would buy me a chum bucket for christmas
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coronavirus would have to be quite a bit more deadly to be able to grind the system to a halt.

Accelerating AGW, OTOH... *that's* eventually gonna fark the system up real nice and swell like, if we don't get to combating it like a boss right quick.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep!
We are poorly set up to manage any real disruption of supplies, and most of our urban centers have an insane population density. Most people haven't the slightest clue how to supplement their diet, much less grow, cure or can anything. That's for those people to do for them... except when those people are just doing it for themselves all of a sudden.

I don't consider myself a prepper but I keep emergency rations, and I live in a small house surrounded by AG land, have a veggie garden, green house, can take game, cure meat, etc and the two of us would still wind struggle in an extended emergency. Most of the people in urban areas would be outright farked, so what would happen is they flee into the surrounding areas and steal anything they can. Would make for good times...


bughunter: [5.imimg.com image 375x500]
[i.ebayimg.com image 667x1000]


Exactly this.
I sorted through my supplies last weekend, and have a couple of sealable 5 gallon buckets to spare, so a couple of 25# sacks would fit nicely. I'll be picking some up this week just for good luck.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I grow what I eat, so govment or anyone else try to catch one my piggies, rabbits, chicken or ducks........when loose or frightened they will go into the thickest part of woods!!!

I have that lovely lil privilege when the coop, hutch (kids didn't lock the door) or power to the e-fence goes out......
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Subtonic: Bring it on!

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

I've secretly wished someone would buy me a chum bucket for christmas


Christmas is too long to wait for that......I might forget.

So here ya go now eh!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepresence
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkQued: holdmybones: FarkQued: I can walk outside and shoot any number of deer, turkey, cows, horses, neighbors dogs, ground hogs, and such.

Nothing wrong with wild game is there?

Until scurvy kicks in.

Besides the big bottle of chewable vitamin C tablets on the counter, there are some pretty good wild sources of C.

But really, this is WV so loosing a tooth or three just makes you fit in even better when the hordes of city folk start to show up looking for food.


I've seen several self-satisfied posts here from rural Farkers about food and sufficiency. Just a quick point about that: if push comes to shove, you DO know where all the National Guard armories are, right? In the cities.

Just sayin'.....
 
