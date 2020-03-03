 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Places that offer paid sick leave are more likely to contain coronavirus outbreaks, guess which country doesn't offer it. Hint: rhymes with Kited Crates   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a good thing that country at least an affordable healthcare system for its citizens which will encourage them to seek testing and treatment early *finger to earpiece* Really? SON OF A biatch
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Places that mandate sick leave have 40% reduction in seasonal flu.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortsighted Hates.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Who knew that Italy was such a backwards nation?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can I say "Welcome to Murica!" now?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
United Arab Emirates?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Twisted Kilts?  I thought they burned that country to the ground!  At least that's what my wife told me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can't even get tested in most of the country unless you have had direct contact with someone who is positive or who has traveled to a high risk country. Problem is, this thing is contagious enough that if someone who was infected but didn't know it yet went for coffee or grocery shopping or paid cash for anything they have now possibly infected a bunch of other people who have no idea that they've been in contact with an infected person.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My vacation policy/sick leave for new hires and old.  Take off when you want.  If you get your job done feel free to leave.  Work from home, if you can, if you are sick.  Otherwise stay the fark away from the office.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, under CA law I get 3 unpaid sick days per calendar year. If I take off anymore, I get terminated. Between that and my high deductible health insurance plan; you can bet I'll take my chances spreading the coronavirus since I don't owe American society anything. If I did, I would have affordable access to a public health insurance plan in addition to PTO or unpaid sick leave that's more than 3 days per year.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
During the 13th century, the nobility and bishops were ASTOUNDED at how the plague seemed to ignore their elevated stations and pure bloodlines. They died just like peasants. No snark, it triggered social upheaval in many areas.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have accrued around 400 hours of sick time. I get so much vacation and personal time I don't have to use it unless I actually am sick. I did the math and between that and holidays I could have a 4-day work week year round. I am tempted to say 'fark you got mine' and start voting republican.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is the ultimate alpha male sport.  It's for the toughest and strongest, both physically and mentally.  The infected live by a warrior's code, something you probably cannot begin to understand.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
last I checked, no one is being forced to stay in the Kited Crates.

Well, unless your brown, then you stay in the crate.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: My vacation policy/sick leave for new hires and old.  Take off when you want.  If you get your job done feel free to leave.  Work from home, if you can, if you are sick.  Otherwise stay the fark away from the office.


I'm lucky enough to work for a company that has the same attitude.

We've also set up our IT infrastructure so anyone can do their job from home, just had a meeting about preparedness this morning in case we have to shut down the office.

Might be able to stop flareups in its tracks if more businesses allowed this, especially minimum wage jobs, but I know there's a lot more involved than just waving a magic wand to make that happen.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm glad I have the ability to WFH if I need to.  I'm grateful to be able to keep my germs to myself.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Well, under CA law I get 3 unpaid sick days per calendar year. If I take off anymore, I get terminated. Between that and my high deductible health insurance plan; you can bet I'll take my chances spreading the coronavirus since I don't owe American society anything. If I did, I would have affordable access to a public health insurance plan in addition to PTO or unpaid sick leave that's more than 3 days per year.


I don't have paid sick leave. If I knew I had COVID-19, I would definitely stay home. I have no desire to be the source of the virus that kills a vulnerable person. But if I have the sniffles and a little cough? And have no means of being tested to see if it is COVID-19 or sniffles and a little cough? Hell no I'm not missing work for what might possibly be this but is more likely a little something that will go away in a day or two.
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost like the internet is...for some reason...disproportionately populated with underemployed, uninsured people. You'd think the US's healthcare system was non-existent from their point of view. Yet, despite all of those shortcomings, they still have internet access and time to complain.

If only they knew how to make better use of their time.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's almost like the internet is...for some reason...disproportionately populated with underemployed, uninsured people. You'd think the US's healthcare system was non-existent from their point of view. Yet, despite all of those shortcomings, they still have internet access and time to complain.

If only they knew how to make better use of their time.


Yeah, I bet they all have refrigerators, too.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's almost like the internet is...for some reason...disproportionately populated with underemployed, uninsured people. You'd think the US's healthcare system was non-existent from their point of view. Yet, despite all of those shortcomings, they still have internet access and time to complain.

If only they knew how to make better use of their time.


Yeah and I bet these same people have cell phones and *gasp* refrigerators.  The nerve of them to be so unbootstrappy
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's almost like the internet is...for some reason...disproportionately populated with underemployed, uninsured people. You'd think the US's healthcare system was non-existent from their point of view. Yet, despite all of those shortcomings, they still have internet access and time to complain.

If only they knew how to make better use of their time.


I don't know about you, but I'm getting paid right now.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mulva?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another reason to love my crappy state government job I guess.

The pay sucks, but when I was out for 4 months last year my short term disability kicked in and paid 75% of my salary.  I supplemented the rest with accrued sick time.

I still built up vacation time while I was out.  I'm almost back to where I was before I got sick on the sick time, and ahead on the vacation time.

I was approved for the full 6 months on my short term disability.  Like a dope, I came back early to try and get my training done before the fiscal year turned over.  Guess it was worth it in the end.  I felt like shiet, moved at a snails pace, but I got the training done, and did as well on it as I ever did.

And the thing is, we can't fill the open positions we have.  1:  No one wants to do the work.  2:  3/4 of the applicants can't pass a damn drug test.  3:  A lot aren't qualified.  There's much heavier focus on the psychological screening now.  A friend's wife applied and got denied for it.  First I ever heard of it in 23 years.  I had to be re screened before returning to work due to the length of my hospitalization.

How did I pass that shiet?  :-/
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you are an able-bodied adult don't have paid time off that can be used for sick leave you need to take some life inventory. Almost every job any productive adult should be working, has it.

It is not the taxpayer's responsibility to pay it nor the governments responsibility to mandate it.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Things are going SO well

https://twitter.com/into_the_brush/st​a​tus/1234685467682979840
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.


Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: If you are an able-bodied adult don't have paid time off that can be used for sick leave you need to take some life inventory. Almost every job any productive adult should be working, has it.

It is not the taxpayer's responsibility to pay it nor the governments responsibility to mandate it.


Even if we play the game that there are jobs specifically for "productive adults", you still have unproductive kids working shiat jobs with no leave who are disease vectors.  Seems like it should be mandated for all jobs, not just "real" jobs.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Might be able to stop flareups in its tracks if more businesses allowed this, especially minimum wage jobs


I can't think of many minimum wage jobs that could be done from home. It's all unskilled manual labor. Maybe call center work, but that assumes a company cares enough to set up remote software for that.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.


I agree with you. What's happening?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.


I whole heartedly agree. At my last workplace we had sick pay and vacation pay. I never once used all my sick pay.
 
zinny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RosevilleDan: [Fark user image 720x488]


Great movie.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.

I whole heartedly agree. At my last workplace we had sick pay and vacation pay. I never once used all my sick pay.


The jobs with sick days that can't carry over also end up with lots of employees who blitz those hours in November & December. Imagine that.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gadian: MilesTeg: If you are an able-bodied adult don't have paid time off that can be used for sick leave you need to take some life inventory. Almost every job any productive adult should be working, has it.

It is not the taxpayer's responsibility to pay it nor the governments responsibility to mandate it.

Even if we play the game that there are jobs specifically for "productive adults", you still have unproductive kids working shiat jobs with no leave who are disease vectors.  Seems like it should be mandated for all jobs, not just "real" jobs.


PTO for hand jobs and blow jobs!

Are they real jobs?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.

I agree with you. What's happening?


I just have a very vivid memory of working at a Cracker Barrel restaurant as a cook while in college. No paid sick time. There was a two week stretch where I was sick with what I firmly believe to be strep throat. I couldn't afford to miss work because it paid the rent, and it also had the side effect that the management would punitively dump you down in hours when you did come back (and you might never get back up to the weekly hours you were working before). I went to work sick and was uncontrollably coughing all over the place. Over food, over work surfaces, over work implements, etc. It was a very sick time. It's what I did to pay the rent.
 
drxym
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What you mean when people have to pay for their emergency medical care, or are penalised by their employer for doing so they are far less likely to seek it out? This is shocking news.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cdr.Murdock:

And the thing is, we can't fill the open positions we have.  1:  No one wants to do the work.  2:  3/4 of the applicants can't pass a damn drug test.  3:  A lot aren't qualified.  There's much heavier focus on the psychological screening now.  A friend's wife applied and got denied for it.  First I ever heard of it in 23 years.  I had to be re screened before returning to work due to the length of my hospitalization.

How did I pass that shiet?  :-/

Man, it sounds like you really have to jump through hoops to get hired on at Baskin Robbins...
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: t's almost like the internet is...for some reason...disproportionately populated with underemployed, uninsured people. You'd think the US's healthcare system was non-existent from their point of view. Yet, despite all of those shortcomings, they still have internet access and time to complain.
If only they knew how to make better use of their time.


But the public library can't treat my coronovirus. I just asked.
So now I'm on the internet, because oh well. Can't afford to go to the clinic.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.

I whole heartedly agree. At my last workplace we had sick pay and vacation pay. I never once used all my sick pay.

The jobs with sick days that can't carry over also end up with lots of employees who blitz those hours in November & December. Imagine that.


Carry-over can be a disaster.  To begin with -- there are balance sheet implications (they become liabilities).  I've had people carry over months of sick time and basically use it as "vacation" when they quit.  I thought one guy was going to go postal when HR told him that when he resigned he lost all accumulated sick time and vacation time (it was in the handbook).  I prefer the approach my current company takes -- take what time you need as long as you do your job.  And no carry-over.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Well, under CA law I get 3 unpaid sick days per calendar year. If I take off anymore, I get terminated. Between that and my high deductible health insurance plan; you can bet I'll take my chances spreading the coronavirus since I don't owe American society anything. If I did, I would have affordable access to a public health insurance plan in addition to PTO or unpaid sick leave that's more than 3 days per year.


It must suck that you also make $1 more than the subsidies for Obamacare will cover
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.


I prefer combined PTO.  I rarely get sick and hate lying about "won't be in today, not feeling well."  Then again with my current management I'd just "arrange to be sick" for a week at the end of the year.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.

I prefer combined PTO.  I rarely get sick and hate lying about "won't be in today, not feeling well."  Then again with my current management I'd just "arrange to be sick" for a week at the end of the year.


I think lot of people prefer a the combined approach because they don't have to explain anything.  "Can't come in" is easier than "My kid is sick" if your boss doesn't like kids and is a hell of a lot easier than "My anxiety condition flared up and I can't leave the house."
 
someonelse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's almost like the internet is...for some reason...disproportionately populated with underemployed, uninsured people. You'd think the US's healthcare system was non-existent from their point of view. Yet, despite all of those shortcomings, they still have internet access and time to complain.

If only they knew how to make better use of their time.


FARK really needs a "dumbest post of the day" vote.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: mrmopar5287: TheSteelCricket: I have PTO that I can choose to use for paid sick leave. I, however, would like to save those days for vacations to the lake in the summer. Unfortunately I had to use two days earlier this month when I got the flu. That leaves me with 176 hours left for the rest of the year.

Combined accounts of PTO is as much a scourge on the workplace as is no paid sick leave. Both encourage or require people to work while sick.

I whole heartedly agree. At my last workplace we had sick pay and vacation pay. I never once used all my sick pay.

The jobs with sick days that can't carry over also end up with lots of employees who blitz those hours in November & December. Imagine that.

Carry-over can be a disaster.  To begin with -- there are balance sheet implications (they become liabilities).  I've had people carry over months of sick time and basically use it as "vacation" when they quit.  I thought one guy was going to go postal when HR told him that when he resigned he lost all accumulated sick time and vacation time (it was in the handbook).  I prefer the approach my current company takes -- take what time you need as long as you do your job.  And no carry-over.


At my job, your sick leave can contribute to your retirement, 1% or so for every leave year that you have when you retire

/only 1400 hours in my SL account
 
