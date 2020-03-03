 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Disgruntled UPS worker accused of attempting to deliver 20,000 rounds of ammunition to his workplace   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, "going UPS" just doesn't have the same ring to it as "going postal".
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As a general rule, don't threaten people. But if you're a collector of firearms, REALLY don't threaten people!

/Because that's how you make the news.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quick ... to the backup stash.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good job on stopping this guy.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even if it's 5.56 (it's a bunch of .22LR most likely, a case is usually 5K rounds), dude can only carry so much. It's like being worried crazy guy has 50 guns when he still only has 2 hands.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All of that was needed for hunting of course.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: I dunno, "going UPS" just doesn't have the same ring to it as "going postal".


going brown
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess it depends on if they were used or new...
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Even if it's 5.56 (it's a bunch of .22LR most likely, a case is usually 5K rounds), dude can only carry so much. It's like being worried crazy guy has 50 guns when he still only has 2 hands.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See, this is why we have to work harder to keep people gruntled. Let's all work harder at making sure everyone's gruntle levels are where they need to be!
 
Report