(Abc.net.au)   Woman ordered to pay $750,000 after posting a bad review of a lawyer on Google. But, in the lawyer's defense, she was never actually a client of his and continued to post similar reviews under pseudonyms after Google took the initial review down   (abc.net.au) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A blonde and a lawyer are seated next to each other on a flight from LA to NY. The lawyer asks if she would like to play a fun game? The blonde, tired, just wants to take a nap, politely declines and rolls over to the window to catch a few winks.

The lawyer persists and explains that the game is easy and a lot of fun.  He explains, "I ask you a question, and if you don't know the answer, you pay me $5.00, and vice versa." Again, she declines and tries to get some sleep.

The lawyer, now agitated, says, "Okay, if you don't know the answer you pay me $5.00, and if I don't know the answer, I will pay you $500.00." This catches the blonde's attention and, figuring there will be no end to this torment unless she plays, agrees to the game.

The lawyer asks the first question. "What's the distance from the earth to the moon?" The blonde doesn't say a word, reaches into her purse, pulls out a $5.00 bill and hands it to the lawyer. "Okay" says the lawyer, "your turn." She asks the lawyer, "What goes up a hill with three legs and comes down with four legs?" The lawyer, puzzled, takes out his laptop computer and searches all his references, no answer. He taps into the air phone with his modem and searches the 'net and the library of congress, no answer. Frustrated, he sends e-mails to all his friends and coworkers, to no avail.

After an hour, he wakes the blonde, and hands her $500.00. The blonde says, "Thank you," and turns back to get some more sleep. The lawyer, who is more than a little miffed, wakes the blonde and asks, "Well, what's the answer?" Without a word, the blonde reaches into her purse, hands the lawyer $5.00, and goes back to sleep.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this an ad for NordVPN?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So she had a consultation with him, he didn't take her case, and she then went on a defamation campaign involving pseudonyms? Good that he got a judgment against her, fark people who post one star Google reviews without justification.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Internet stalkers need be shut down no matter who the target is. The internet never forgets, including libel posted against you.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That the dude is a lawyer seems superfluous to the joke.  In fact a decent lawyer should've been able to see the potential to get royally screwed on this game.
 
covfefe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Not that she was blonde, either.
 
