(Vice)   Hot Lesbians caught on camera going wild   (vice.com) divider line
1363 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 5:32 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't fap to this.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: I can't fap to this.


You just don't want it enough.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I can't fap to this.


I find you lack of faith... disturbing.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's all Greek to me...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn you Subby.....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THIS IS LESBOS!!!!!!
Youtube DgLXGgPo1ls
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah... just wait until things get bad.

If there is one thing that mankind is good at, it is the unrelenting hatred and cruelty to others.
Think I'm wrong? Go fark yourself!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did anyone else see anything violent in that video?  I sure didn't.  Unless you count some hand gestures as violent.

/If you claim violence then I want to see some violence, dammit
//Sigh.  Guess I need to check Liveleak for something violent
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"You don't...have...to live....like this."
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Then they all went back to their moms house and had lackadaisical sex with one of their male relations.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Percise1: Yeah... just wait until things get bad.

If there is one thing that mankind is good at, it is the unrelenting hatred and cruelty to others.
Think I'm wrong? Go fark yourself!


You don't have to wait. Evil people are always on the front line.

The migrants include children and a pregnant woman. The Greeks yelled: "Illegals! Go back! We don't care about the babies - they're not ours!"
 
skinink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: [external-preview.redd.it image 555x449]


Sorry, can't upvote a 9gag watermark.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dwedit: skinink: [external-preview.redd.it image 555x449]

Sorry, can't upvote a 9gag watermark.


Nobody cares, go back to 4chan.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I still fapped.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is part of Turkey's plan, Putin really. Erdogan is more of a puppet here. Sowing chaos and fanning fires in Europe. This was telegraphed months ago.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
America: OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG!
Greece: OPA! OPA! OPA! OPA!
 
