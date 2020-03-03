 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Nashville tornado launches full-size car into the third story of an apartment building. #nashvillestrong   (1075theriver.iheart.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother Nature doesn't mess around.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WSMV now reporting at least 19 dead.  That was one nasty tornado, or rather a few of them I think.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's an illusion looking through the breezeway.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Curious how you remove something like that.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Curious how you remove something like that.


They should ask the Hard Rock New Orleans people for help.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tots and pears
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Mother Nature doesn't mess around.


When she breaks out the weather, she goes by Mistress Nature.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's an optical illusion.  You're looking through an open hallway into the parking lot behind this building.  The car is too small to be in the building.  It's behind it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 650x366]
It's an optical illusion.  You're looking through an open hallway into the parking lot behind this building.  The car is too small to be in the building.  It's behind it.


Given how shiatty carbon copy apartment complexes are built, it would have done far more damage and rendered it structurally insufficient. If such terms apply in Red states.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Full size? That's clearly a compact. Mid size, tops.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

croesius: Yeah, that's an illusion looking through the breezeway.


This.

i.iheart.comView Full Size


The hint is the building in the background where you can see open stairs/breezeway between 2 sections of the building.  Also the angle is looking down from above the building.

The car is sitting in the parking lot between the buildings.  Another hint is how perfectly horizontal the car looks.  Cars are very front-heavy making it highly unlikely a tornado lifting it up would drop it like that.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My question is why the fark would I-farking-heart-radio even post that pic unless it's for clicks?!

/just answered my own question
 
kqc7011
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tenedos2: Curious how you remove something like that.

A crane with a 50 foot boom and a 5 ton capacity at the angle needed to lift and swing the car.
The riggers and operator ought to be on the better side too.
 
