 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Stock Market Crash? War in Syria? Corona Virus? Never mind all that - theres a REAL problem to deal with here in Syracuse   (syracuse.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Pleading, Plaintiff, Sleep, Carol Money, Onondaga County, New York, Lacie sleep, Danette Romano, much money  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can you function not being able to lift five pounds?

How is it your cat is unable to jump up onto the bed?  My cat is able to jump from the floor to the top of our full size refrigerator.  Also ramp or stairs, we have one for our bassets which are challenged in the vertical leap department.

/Why does fridge have a "d" but refrigerator does not?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
14 pound cat here, at least five foot vertical leap.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
being that I cant read the article, my guess is paywalls.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original Mr. Fuzzypaws was a 20 pound beast and could jump on a 5 foot chest of drawers. Had to keep the food there, because that's how you get ants.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the cat's original owner has a whole host of problems. Stay far away.

If it were that important for the cat to sleep in bed then put it in the contract.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: 14 pound cat here, at least five foot vertical leap.


Your typing skills are tremendous for a cat.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats do not sleep. All day, every day, all they do is plot murders. Lots of murders.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: being that I cant read the article, my guess is paywalls.


12 to 16 pound cat can't snuggle in bed, because owner can't lift more than five pounds.  So it is put up for adoption.  New owner does not let cat snuggle in bed.  Things get lawsuity.

The article does not discuss the age of the cat or any other reasons why a cat can't make the leap into a bed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worry folks, Mike Dense might have catched the virus from a student earlier this week. KKKarma please?
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ah, Syracuse, don't ever change.

I mean, I left you twenty years ago, but still, don't ever change.  Stay that same, weird place I still have a fondness for.

...from afar.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You mean there's actual life outside of college basketball in that town?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How can you function not being able to lift five pounds?

How is it your cat is unable to jump up onto the bed?  My cat is able to jump from the floor to the top of our full size refrigerator.  Also ramp or stairs, we have one for our bassets which are challenged in the vertical leap department.

/Why does fridge have a "d" but refrigerator does not?


My cat is getting old so 'jumping on the bed' is more claw at the blankets for a foothold until is can shimmy its fat ass up there.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: You mean there's actual life outside of college basketball in that town?


Not a lot.

I remember the first time I took my wife (Philly girl) into an Orange store.  The wall-to-wall orange and blue made her physically ill and dizzy.  I'd never seen it from an outsider's POV before.
 
starlost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: LegacyDL: You mean there's actual life outside of college basketball in that town?

Not a lot.

I remember the first time I took my wife (Philly girl) into an Orange store.  The wall-to-wall orange and blue made her physically ill and dizzy.  I'd never seen it from an outsider's POV before.


did i meet your wife on a cruise ship?
tdr.aaa.comView Full Size
her - omg i can't be in this dining room. i'm dizzy and going to pass out. i haven't eaten the entire time i've been
here. tell everyone i can't be in this room and i'm dying.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image image 532x797]

[Fark user image image 480x480]


Yup, had to do this for my old beast years ago.  She was overweight, yes, but the real problem was her arthritis.  Every time she jumped down, it was obvious she was in a fark load of pain.

So the bed and the couch both had a set of mini-stairs installed for her.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: brizzle365: being that I cant read the article, my guess is paywalls.

12 to 16 pound cat can't snuggle in bed, because owner can't lift more than five pounds.  So it is put up for adoption.  New owner does not let cat snuggle in bed.  Things get lawsuity.

The article does not discuss the age of the cat or any other reasons why a cat can't make the leap into a bed.


It says she rescued the cat as a kitten in 09 so youd think 11-12 year old cat.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: LegacyDL: You mean there's actual life outside of college basketball in that town?

Not a lot.

I remember the first time I took my wife (Philly girl) into an Orange store.  The wall-to-wall orange and blue made her physically ill and dizzy.  I'd never seen it from an outsider's POV before.


Still have Hyde's Hot dogs?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sadie has a little stiffness in her hips and is starting to get an ache in her left arm that she broke as a young cat. She's 16 now and just a little chunky so doesn't jump up much or down very far but is pretty vocal about asking for help and we have some pet steps for her.
So long as she can handle the stairs and litter box fine, and she still zips up the stairs pretty well, she gets to sleep wherever she wants.
 
susler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image 532x797]

[Fark user image 480x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


That looks great.  Can I ask where you got it, I took a quick look at Amazon and Ebay and didn't see anything identical - I saw one sort of similar but didn't like as much.

Thanks!
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After reading the article - I have a lot of sympathy for the former cat owner.  She obviously still has a deep amount of love and care for the kitty.  It would be pretty heartbreaking to give up a cat that you love because it's sad that it can't sleep in your bed, and then learn the new owners won't let it sleep in their bed either, essentially accomplishing nothing but heartbreak.

Still doubt there is any chance in hell of this being a successful lawsuit, but sure seems like it's the best for everyone involved if the current owners just give the cat back.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the cat's not in cradle with the silver spoon
Let it sleep where it wants, or I'll send over goons
Don't make cat lady mad
You hear, Danette?  The cops'll bust your head in yet
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report