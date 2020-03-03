 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Oh how the mighty have fallen, fark's former server room mascot and his accomplice have been identified after being caught on video stealing a donation box
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark's former server room mascot

I was imagining an anthropomorphicbottle of Maker's Mark for some reason.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know why the chicken crossed the road.
He was an accomplice is a robbery.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I for once am disappoint (son) that Rubber Chicken didn't turn out to be more of a smooth criminal.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrel files grievance.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It was all him, officer! He did it!"
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Squirrel files grievance.


Squirrel is front office, not server room.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people need Jesus.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well that chicken um ..ok got nuthin..sorry
trump did it ? with a rubber chicken ?
ok ill take another time out
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Canadian thing. You wouldn't understand.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: You people need Jesus.


Only if he is bringing some good tequila and some good home-cooked soft-shell tacos.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though Wil Wheaton was the server room mascot.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada, committing a crime in a Tim Hortons is serious, like defiling a church or desecrating a cemetery.  If they catch him this guy is totally boned.  Literally.  Boned is the punishment.  Skeleton gets removed and everything.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years of planning undone!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: I though Wil Wheaton was the server room mascot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: [Fark user image 500x527]


Bubbles and Oscar Goldman - The later years....
 
Bob Down
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That seems like a lot of effort for such a paltry sum.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Contrabulous Flabtraption: I though Wil Wheaton was the server room mascot.

[Fark user image 694x543]


He's in the engine room...
 
RonRon893
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: In Canada, committing a crime in a Tim Hortons is serious, like defiling a church or desecrating a cemetery.  If they catch him this guy is totally boned.  Literally.  Boned is the punishment.  Skeleton gets removed and everything.


You know the new "meatless" breakfast burger Timmies has been hawking? Well, turns out "meatless" doesn't necessarily HAVE to mean " without any kind of meat-like substance whatsoever..."
 
BlackPete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He has the look of someone trying to quietly buy a box of ultra small condoms.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bob Down: That seems like a lot of effort for such a paltry poultry sum.


FTFM
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wasn't him, he just came back from a ski trip.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: [Fark user image 425x566]

Wasn't him, he just came back from a ski trip.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!  That is too perfect!!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are you SURE it was a chicken?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's Gromit?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Nick Nostril: Squirrel files grievance.

Squirrel is front office, not server room.


With the Moose.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is all the distraction con while Mike taps into the Fort Knox of Canadian Maple Syrup reserves. Then in 3-5 years , they'll meet up on the shores of Newfoundland.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Hankie Fest: You people need Jesus.

Only if he is bringing some good tequila and some good home-cooked soft-shell tacos.


that's racist.jpg
 
Report