Yes, final answer, lock it in
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waste? It depends on what his goal was.  I don't think it was to become president.  I am pretty sure it was only to ensure an actual progressive didn't get the nomination.

Also it is 0.75% of his wealth, that's like $750 to someone with $100K.  Not something you'd spend everyday, but not so much that you'd worry about it over long.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

It has far, far more utility in the economy that pays for the local tv, website, and paper staff through those ads than it would ever have done in one of Bloomberg's many, many bank accounts.

If we're not going to raise taxes, more billionaires should frivolously spend hundreds of millions of dollars on vanity projects, it's the only way to get it back into circulation.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
no.

It gave the ultimate candidate an actual well-funded billionaire to compete against, one with some ideas that resonated with a portion of the electorate.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Waste? It depends on what his goal was.  I don't think it was to become president.  I am pretty sure it was only to ensure an actual progressive didn't get the nomination.

Also it is 0.75% of his wealth, that's like $750 to someone with $100K.  Not something you'd spend everyday, but not so much that you'd worry about it over long.


Yes, but it is also money he will not be spending in the general election....
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who is left?

Old Man
Old Man
Old Woman
Rich Old Man
Richer Old Man
Young Woman

Looks promising.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is just further proof that elephants are bigger than the moon.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snort: Who is left?

Old Man
Old Man
Old Woman
Rich Old Man
Richer Old Man
Young Woman

Looks promising.


My Bad.  I missed Rich Old Man dropping out.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder how many strippers and escorts I could put through college with half a billion dollars...
 
probesport
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LegacyDL: I wonder how many strippers and escorts I could put through college with half a billion dollars...


How dare you make those people unemployed.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: Who is left?

Old Man
Old Man
Old Woman
Rich Old Man
Richer Old Man
Young Woman

Looks promising.


Check again
 
