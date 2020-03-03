 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Scientists have predicted the future: "It's like a slow-motion car crash"   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Extinction, Extinction event, Coral, modern corals, Dinosaur, Coral reef, Marine biology, mass extinction  
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Norman Reedus will save us.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so what I got from that article is that climate change killed the dinosaurs, probably because they wouldnt give up their gas-guzzling cars...
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't till my eyes hard enough.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got the car loaded...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Anthropocene is a very dangerous time for species on this planet," Porter said.

No no no. I'm not buying this Anthropocene business.  Yes, we humans are wrecking the environment and wiping out other species with merry abandon, but that's our thing. It's what we do. We've been at it ever since our ancestors discovered how useful rocks were for squishing things. This isn't a new epoch. I haven't given up on Pluto and I'm not about to let anyone tell me that I'm not living in the Holocene either.
 
