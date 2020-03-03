 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   It wasn't easy, but we managed to round up some funny coronavirus stories - including "Can you catch Covid-19 from farts?" and media outlets accidentally scaring the bejesus out of folks through bad punctuation, technology, and phrasing
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, good - I was worried that Fark was part of the problem, with so many folks here downplaying the seriousness of the issue, but I'm glad to see that's just not the case.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, good - I was worried that Fark was part of the problem, with so many folks here downplaying the seriousness of the issue, but I'm glad to see that's just not the case.


Oh it's serious - these are actually funny articles
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 "Can you catch Covid-19 from farts?"

B-B-But I've been lighting my flatulence in an attempt to cleanse the atmosphere around me!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes.  You can catch Covid-19 from flatus.  Or at least you could catch SARS from flatus.  In most respects, SARS was Covid-19 lite.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's get one thing straight: the media is not "accidentally" scaring people. They are doing it very deliberately on purpose. They have to keep your limbic system in a constant state of anxiety, fear, and mild panic so that you keep coming back for more "news."
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Silent but deadly
 
aungen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Let's get one thing straight: the media is not "accidentally" scaring people. They are doing it very deliberately on purpose. They have to keep your limbic system in a constant state of anxiety, fear, and mild panic so that you keep coming back for more "news."


If this goes how the number say it is going to go, you're going to wish they were scaring people unnecessarily.  I think we should lock everything down for a few weeks like China did.  But instead we're going to let it run through us like a cleansing flame.  Alleviating social security and medicare costs.

I hope I'm wrong, but everything seems to be happening as predicted by the numbers, so far.
 
