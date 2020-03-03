 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Drunk driver? Check. With two flat tires? Check. Open container of alcohol? Check. Drives into a ditch? Check. Runs away barefoot? Check. Karate kicks arresting officers? Check. Assault EMT? Check. Florida? Well, can't check them all   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby fails to get the connection. Where do you think half the morons in Florida come from?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 67
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's one way to get a free baton Rolfing, I guess.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This seems like a Jersey thing that I wouldn't understand.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cewley: Subby fails to get the connection. Where do you think half the morons in Florida come from?


Their cousins?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jersey hawt.

/Snooki in four years?
 
Report