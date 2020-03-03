 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   Turns out your bills don't give a shiat about quarantine   (ksby.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, I simply can't fathom the idea that the cruise ship company owes her wages when they aren't her employer and they weren't the ones who quarantined her, the government was.

They're refunding her money for the cruise, which is nice of them and not required, but they are in no way responsible for compensating her beyond what they have already done.  They fed her and sheltered her free of charge

Some times bad things happen to people.  That sucks, but that doesn't mean someone owes you money.

Call up the businesses you owe money to, explain the situation, and ask if they have some kind of a payment plan that will help you get back square and level with them.   Almost all of them do have something like that.

Oh, wait, she's an attorney.   That explains it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought I'd say this, but he's not wrong.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought the headline referred to paper money. That's how my girlfriend caught gonorrhea.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My bills didn't give a shiat when I was in the hospital for two weeks recently.

\the more you know.jpg
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There should be a nationwide fund for people in quarantine to pay their rent if they are forced into quarantine and can't work

/of course that'll never happen in a million years
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just seems like you should maybe have more then 6 weeks cash in your emergency fund before you even consider taking an international cruise.

/Just a thought.
//Failing that, get insurance for this kind of thing.  I'm somewhat certain this would qualify for a short-term disability claim .
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Government assistance through FEMA is not available until President Donald Trump makes an "infectious disease emergency declaration" according to NBC News.

Good luck with that. There is no emergency. Everything is under control. The fake news media is just reporting on this to make the president look bad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're f*cked basically. Welcome to Murica!
 
Go'zirra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I thought the headline referred to paper money. That's how my girlfriend caught gonorrhea.


On a semi-related note, I originally read the headline as "balls" instead of "bills"
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"I can't imagine in this case that cruise ships didn't participate or contribute to the overall problem because viruses on ships go back 20, 30 years," McKiernan said.

Lemme get this straight.  You knew or at least know now that viruses on ships can be an issue.  And you willingly went on the cruise anyway.  And now you want the cruise line to pay you because someone else on board had a virus? Maybe, possibly you might have a case if you can prove a staff member was the first one to have it.  Otherwise, you're SOL.

I'm thinking that (if they don't already) cruise lines and airplanes should have a line somewhere in the fine print that says that if you get a virus while on board their vessel, you are solely responsible for any problems (health, financial, etc...) arising from that.

It's like someone who goes to a baseball game. It's possible you might get beaned in the head with a very hard object moving at 100mph. That's not the fault of the ballpark, and they even put a warning on the ticket.  And most people know that going in. If you don't, that's sh*t's your problem, and you need to own it.
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Entitled thing, ain't she?
Yet, she acknowledges that viruses have a history on cruise ships.  She went anyway.
Sounds like somebody who wants to live in an alternate reality where she's the star and gets her way every time.
I wish her well in her in endeavors.  If I were on the jury hearing her suit, there's no way I could award her damages.  Life is full of risk, every day, Seems late, but about time she learned.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I thought the headline referred to paper money. That's how my girlfriend caught gonorrhea.


No one tell him.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, if I can find a beautiful Italian/Iranian/Japanese/Chinese/Ameri​can girl to kiss me, I can get all my bills paid for a couple of  months??

Sign me up!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like Patreon project.

Stretch Goal:  "I will not come to your house and lick your doorknob"
 
Pincy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone who gets on a cruise ship at this point in time is an idiot.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Running a quarantine is expensive. You have to have guards and doctors and print up signs and everything. We need to be charging the people a daily quarantine fee to cover the costs. No more free rides.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I owe you money? Come and get it." {Coughing while hanging up}
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x809]


I have totally been thinking about booking a cheap cruise right now.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Running a quarantine is expensive. You have to have guards and doctors and print up signs and everything. We need to be charging the people a daily quarantine fee to cover the costs. No more free rides.


"I can't afford quarantine, so I'm leaving and heading back to work."

Sure it's wealthy people on cruise ships right now, but what happens when it gets to towns populated by normal working class people?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Disability insurance could help... if I break my leg and can't work for weeks I can file a temporary disability claim

Obviously you actually have to have this insurance, but it's a thought
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Sounds like Patreon project.

Stretch Goal:  "I will not come to your house and lick your doorknob"


Just tell an Iranian it's a sacred religious object and a large queue will form at your house!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Running a quarantine is expensive. You have to have guards and doctors and print up signs and everything. We need to be charging the people a daily quarantine fee to cover the costs. No more free rides.

"I can't afford quarantine, so I'm leaving and heading back to work."

Sure it's wealthy people on cruise ships right now, but what happens when it gets to towns populated by normal working class people?


Fuel Air Bomb _ Outbreak 1995 720p
Youtube lO2-YxWkRxk
 
Magnus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My shocked face...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: You're f*cked basically. Welcome to Murica!


What does 'Murica have to do with it?

Japan rightfully quarantined them for two weeks (should've quarantined them off the boat, but here we are), the US rightfully quarantined them for another two weeks.  We're talking about trying to prevent a pandemic (a pandemic is likely, per the CDC).

I laughed out loud at the notion of suing the cruise ship company.  They had absolutely fark all to do with the situation yet they still refunded the ticket prices as well as put them up for free for two weeks all the while paying the staff and keeping the ship running.  I never thought I'd defend a cruise ship company but if any entity got f*cked, they did.

Arana says she feels as though she is falling through the cracks. After leaving quarantine, she's now returning home to a massive amount of bills from not being able to work for the last six weeks.

Let's see, two weeks quarantine in Japan starting 2/4, two weeks quarantine in the US, I wonder why she couldn't work the other two weeks?  Oh, wait, I know.  She was on vacation on a cruise ship that was on a 14-day cruise that left Yokohama on 1/20 and returned 2/4.

If you can't afford to go 4 weeks without income maybe, just maybe, you can't afford to be flying to Japan and going on a 14-day cruise, 4-week quarantine or not.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good luck with your lawsuit, Mz Arana.

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/02/2​3​/coronavirus-travis-afbs-infected-peop​le-must-go-but-where/

Meanwhile, some of the passengers are resisting a move and refusing to be tested, saying they first want assurance that they won't be moved. It's safer to stay under their strict quarantine, they say.
"Shelter in place. There is no need to put asymptomatic people in the hospital," said passenger Sarah Arana, who has not been tested and remains healthy. "We are surrounded by doctors and medical specialists. We have a 24/7 line we can call if we get sick or need medical attention of any kind. There are several ambulances standing by at all times if anyone needs transport."
"Relocating creates further exposure for transport and healthcare workers," she added.
 
