(Guardian)   Well, this will certainly put a damper on the Chinese version of the Fark Entertainment tab   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will this impact Coca-Cola sales?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweeping new internet censorship rules have gone into effect in China, prompting concerns that authorities will further control information and online debate as the country reels from the coronavirus outbreak

The Communist Party of China is unconstrained by a bill of rights, so I would expect them to impose order and lop the heads off of troublemakers no matter where they find them, as per usual.  If you're "concerned", then you're probably also a "clueless moron".
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"sexual innuendo"

if you know what I mean

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Respond to a crisis by taking away rights, celebrate the end of the crisis by giving back 75-90% of them. It's the CPC way.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be just fine if we censored celebrity gossip here in the US.  Doing so would probably cause a measurable increase in national intelligence.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Respond to a crisis by taking away rights, celebrate the end of the crisis by giving back 75-90% of them. It's the CPC way.


I'd laugh, but you just described the USA PATRIOT Act, so...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last seen being taken away to a Re-education camp...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: I'd be just fine if we censored celebrity gossip here in the US.  Doing so would probably cause a measurable increase in national intelligence.


Wouldn't happen. The Republicans depend on low-IQ voters. They've actually come out and said that more than once, but as they were talking to their low-IQ voters, those folks just cheered and waved their little flags, happy just to be out of the house for the afternoon.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: BigNumber12: Respond to a crisis by taking away rights, celebrate the end of the crisis by giving back 75-90% of them. It's the CPC way.

I'd laugh, but you just described the USA PATRIOT Act, so...


Yep. A pretty pitiful chapter in our history, a knee-jerk emotional response by the public that was a huge gift to the Federal Government.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow this is rare. I actually agree with China on something.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Li's death prompted calls for China to protect the fight of freedom of speech, as outlined in the country's constitution.


Fark, I'm confused and surprised. I guess it's something you don't talk about for fear of being made to disappear.

What a stupid government.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Priapetic: I'd be just fine if we censored celebrity gossip here in the US.  Doing so would probably cause a measurable increase in national intelligence.

Wouldn't happen. The Republicans depend on low-IQ voters. They've actually come out and said that more than once, but as they were talking to their low-IQ voters, those folks just cheered and waved their little flags, happy just to be out of the house for the afternoon.


What low IQ voters waving little flags might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
vangogh.teespring.comView Full Size

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: FormlessOne: BigNumber12: Respond to a crisis by taking away rights, celebrate the end of the crisis by giving back 75-90% of them. It's the CPC way.

I'd laugh, but you just described the USA PATRIOT Act, so...

Yep. A pretty pitiful chapter in our history, a knee-jerk emotional response by the public that was a huge gift to the Federal Government.


And we didn't learn a thing from that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is going to fark up our movies too.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if being that stupid physically hurts.

My guess is it has to.

I know my head hurts every time this moran opens his spray painted pie hole.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I wonder if being that stupid physically hurts.

My guess is it has to.

I know my head hurts every time this moran opens his spray painted pie hole.


Whoops, wrong thread.
 
aungen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Someone Else's Alt: I wonder if being that stupid physically hurts.

My guess is it has to.

I know my head hurts every time this moran opens his spray painted pie hole.

Whoops, wrong thread.


This makes the whole thread better.  Keep going.
 
