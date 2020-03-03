 Skip to content
(MSN)   Steer at rodeo may have infected people with rabies. Gives different meaning to mad cow   (msn.com) divider line
22
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good. Maybe rabies can put that stupid c virus on the back page.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One victim couldn't remember hit his name, but he remembered the Alamo.
 
Chthonic Echoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this Cujo reboot.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Private Cowboy, you don't look much like a steer to me, so that kinda narrows it down. Do you suck dicks? Because that's a hell of a lot more fun than rabies."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabid Cow is the name of my all-accordion metal cover band.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The affected cow-a black Brangus heifer-was exhibited at the San Antonio Stock Show

You don't know what a steer is, do you subby?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article like this is literally a steering column.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article's subject is my joke from the one it is a repeat of
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's going to be a cluster if people want to get vaccinated and make the event pay for it.

Although the cost varies (typically from about $1,200 to $6,500), a course of rabies immune globulin and four doses of vaccine given over a two-week period averages about $3,800, not including costs for hospital treatment or wound care.

I know a family that had an infected calf and they were all bottle feeding it. There cost was around 5000.00 per person, and it added up real quick. Do the math.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it wasn't his first rodeo.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the same article last week on Fark so I didn't bother this time!!!
 
Gooch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Cows can get rabies???
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.imgur.com image 450x360]


I'm the first "Funny" on this comment? Is it finally, after all these years, too obscure? Am I out of touch?... No, it's the children who are wrong.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gooch: Cows can get rabies???


Why not? Damn near every other mammal manages to.
 
Slypork
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JesseL: FTA: The affected cow-a black Brangus heifer-was exhibited at the San Antonio Stock Show

You don't know what a steer is, do you subby?


I only know two kinds of cows: those that give me milk and those that give me beef. Any sub-class doesn't matter to me.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Steer has not given his pronouns...
and is confused about which bathroom to use.

JC
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gooch: Cows can get rabies???


Fark user imageView Full Size


Cows first, old yeller dogs later.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: I like this Cujo reboot.



You know how the bulls at rodeos have amusing and sometimes intimidating names?  Cujo would be perfect.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Like many things that I see on Fark, I'm a little surprised by this. Just how common is rabies (of all things) in cattle?

Hoof and mouth, yes. Anthrax, yes. But rabies??
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: Good. Maybe rabies can put that stupid c virus on the back page.


yea, 2-3% mortality (at current estimates) vs 99% mortality if allowed to progress a few months without treatment.

A good rabies pandemic is exactly what our species needs.
 
