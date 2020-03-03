 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KYMA - TV 11)   Being Arizona, this is not the one with the snow blower   (kyma.com) divider line
15
    More: Creepy, High school, pink unicorn suit, staff of Woodard Junior High School, Kevin Wilson, pink unicorn, Yuma School District, regular occurrence, College  
•       •       •

963 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2020 at 11:35 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Yuma - Trump land
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOON

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Welcome to Yuma - Trump land


The furries are Bernie bros.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK, it's bad enough I'm expected to tip baristas and cashiers, now I'm supposed to tip websites?

/yes, I got a pop up asking me to leave a $ amount tip
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you are an adult male into unicorns you are likely a diddler.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whats the matter? They don't sell BB guns in Arizona?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So no blow jobs then?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While unicorns are typically seen as majestic creatures, this one is making some students, parents, and staff uncomfortable by its constant harassment.

Well okay then.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
30 Karens agree
Fark user imageView Full Size

KILL IT. KILL IT NOW!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.onlyinyourstate.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A few students say the unicorn even watches them as they are outdoors during P.E. but school officials say they can't do anything since he's off of school property."

The school can't do anything, but a few angry dads probably will. That should be hilarious.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: "A few students say the unicorn even watches them as they are outdoors during P.E. but school officials say they can't do anything since he's off of school property."

The school can't do anything, but a few angry dads probably will. That should be hilarious.


yes because we should all beat up and assault people for doing absolutely nothing.  Remember when people were dressing up as clowns.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: WhiskeySticks: "A few students say the unicorn even watches them as they are outdoors during P.E. but school officials say they can't do anything since he's off of school property."

The school can't do anything, but a few angry dads probably will. That should be hilarious.

yes because we should all beat up and assault people for doing absolutely nothing.  Remember when people were dressing up as clowns.


If he's there once or twice, laugh it off. If he's there all the time, unicorn hunting season is now open.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Harmless prank or demonic clown in a cursed, stolen mascot costume?

Thousands of concerned parents decide.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: WhiskeySticks: "A few students say the unicorn even watches them as they are outdoors during P.E. but school officials say they can't do anything since he's off of school property."

The school can't do anything, but a few angry dads probably will. That should be hilarious.

yes because we should all beat up and assault people for doing absolutely nothing.  Remember when people were dressing up as clowns.


Says the guy with unicorn costumes in his closet.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report