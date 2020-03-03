 Skip to content
(Quartz)   "We all know cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done to cure coronavirus." Uh how about no   (qz.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude, if that's your thought process, I heard that cupping Scarlet Johansson's breasts while Natalie Dormer schtupps you silly is the cure for cancer.

/your fantasy life ain't real medicine
//though, I wouldn't mind testing my cancer theory.
///heck, it could even be a preventive
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Dude, if that's your thought process, I heard that cupping Scarlet Johansson's breasts while Natalie Dormer schtupps you silly is the cure for cancer.


I hereby commit my body to science.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
These people have the bomb, then again so does this guy:
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wherever you find scared people, you find assholes hoping to exploit that fear for profit. Human nature.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got the country on my first guess. Hooray, me.

Second guess would have been a hot Medieval Viking lady.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 640x336]


God damn you.
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe he just meant we need to purify some areas. Except instead of cow urine, we use something that would actually work.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is why humanity can't have nice things.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wherever you find scared people, you find assholes hoping to exploit that fear for profit. Human nature.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You say that, but I'll have the last laugh when the apocalypse hits!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bramin shiat, eh?


Bramin shiat, eh?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

 
tommyl66
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He called the shiat poop dung!
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude, if that's your thought process, I heard that cupping Scarlet Johansson's breasts while Natalie Dormer schtupps you silly is the cure for cancer.

/your fantasy life ain't real medicine
//though, I wouldn't mind testing my cancer theory.
///heck, it could even be a preventive


even if it didn't work you'd die happy.
 
Znuh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're reaping the rewards of not having civics and critical thinking taught in school. The internet has weaponized stupidity.

It's starting to feel a lot like 1918 all over again.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If we try it and it works, then everyone is saved. If we try it and it doesn't work, we take a shower. I don't see the harm.

Wait, is cow urine vegan?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: If we try it and it works, then everyone is saved. If we try it and it doesn't work, we take a shower. I don't see the harm.

Wait, is cow urine vegan?


Depends on the length of the grass.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude, if that's your thought process, I heard that cupping Scarlet Johansson's breasts while Natalie Dormer schtupps you silly is the cure for cancer.

/your fantasy life ain't real medicine
//though, I wouldn't mind testing my cancer theory.
///heck, it could even be a preventive


I'm in, where do I sign?
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Znuh: We're reaping the rewards of not having civics and critical thinking taught in school. The internet has weaponized stupidity.

It's starting to feel a lot like 1918 all over again.


You are assuming people remember what they are taught. Give a math or science test to an adult, and you'll find people didn't learn much in school.
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plus, their Indian cows so it could be your reincarnated grandma's pee
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: If we try it and it works, then everyone is saved. If we try it and it doesn't work, we take a shower. I don't see the harm.



routine cleaning with soap would actually be helpful.  Maybe we just skip preamble and jump straight to the part that will actually work.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: KangTheMad: If we try it and it works, then everyone is saved. If we try it and it doesn't work, we take a shower. I don't see the harm.


routine cleaning with soap would actually be helpful.  Maybe we just skip preamble and jump straight to the part that will actually work.


Urine has ammonia in it.

Damn, I just figured out I could stop buying windex and visit a cow instead to get my windows clean.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Plus, their Indian cows so it could be your reincarnated grandma's pee


the most disgusting thing about that sentence is it made me think of the Justice League movie.
geekfeed.comView Full Size

i'd wish a pox on your house but that seems kind of redundant these days.
 
Cache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great idea!
Let's test it on Trump.
Everyone will be happy to contribute.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, that's quite the departure from their main export of call center scams.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I grew up on a dairy farm.  If this guy thinks cow urine purifies anything, I'm here to state unequivocally that he's full of bullshiat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Urine has ammonia in it.
Damn, I just figured out I could stop buying windex and visit a cow instead to get my windows clean.


Close, it's urea from protein metabolism. Which actually does have some disinfectant / cleaning properties.
upload.wikimedia.org. How do you think Bear Grylls stays healthy?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: KangTheMad: Urine has ammonia in it.
Damn, I just figured out I could stop buying windex and visit a cow instead to get my windows clean.

Close, it's urea from protein metabolism. Which actually does have some disinfectant / cleaning properties.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 110x70]. How do you think Bear Grylls stays healthy?


These Indians might be on to something. Alright, everyone in this thread, I need you to go to your local dairy farm and ask the farmer if you can buy some cow urine.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

manhole: hubiestubert: Dude, if that's your thought process, I heard that cupping Scarlet Johansson's breasts while Natalie Dormer schtupps you silly is the cure for cancer.

/your fantasy life ain't real medicine
//though, I wouldn't mind testing my cancer theory.
///heck, it could even be a preventive

I'm in, where do I sign?


On a contract that smells vaguely of sulfur and brimstone.

/don't forget to initial the Fiddle Contest Waiver
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: berylman: KangTheMad: Urine has ammonia in it.
Damn, I just figured out I could stop buying windex and visit a cow instead to get my windows clean.

Close, it's urea from protein metabolism. Which actually does have some disinfectant / cleaning properties.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 110x70]. How do you think Bear Grylls stays healthy?

These Indians might be on to something. Alright, everyone in this thread, I need you to go to your local dairy farm and ask the farmer if you can buy some cow urine.


The farmers of America are reading this thread and thinking, "Wait - y'all think *we're* the stupid hicks??!?"
 
